"To think Cody Garbrandt knew about the casting all those years ago" - Fan digs up old clip of 'No Love' greeting Kamaru Usman with "Wakanda Forever"

Kamaru Usman recently joined the star-studded cast of Marvel's Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The news was first reported by Daniel Cormier during the UFC 277 weigh-in show and was later confirmed by Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter.

Surprisingly, it appears that Cody Garbrandt may have known about the welterweight champ's casting in the film for many years.

A fan recently dug up an old clip where 'No Love' can be seen greeting his Dominance MMA stablemate with "Wakanda Forever." The video appears to be from a time when Khabib Nurmagomedov was gearing up to take on Max Holloway, who later pulled out, at UFC 223 in April 2018.

Watch the video below:

Sergio Nurmagomedov @GueroMMA @USMAN84kg To think Cody Garbrandt knew about the casting all those years ago @USMAN84kg To think Cody Garbrandt knew about the casting all those years ago https://t.co/sDBvUALSNC

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film. However, details about the welterweight champion's role are still under wraps.

Kamaru Usman set to make sixth title defense against former foe Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman has had a dominant title run since capturing the welterweight gold with a win over Tyron Woodley in early 2019. The 35-year-old has run through the top contenders in the division, most recently outpointing Colby Covington in November.

The Nigerian-American is currently ranked as the UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter and looks determined to further cement his position as one of the greatest fighters in the world. The champion is gearing up to make his sixth title defense against former foe Leon Edwards.

The duo first battled in late 2015 in Usman's first promotional bout after winning the The Ultimate Fighter 21 welterweight tournament the same year. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' scored a unanimous decision over 'Rocky' to pick up the victory. This was also the last time the Brit suffered a loss inside the UFC octagon.

Leon Edwards has compiled a 10-fight unbeaten run since that defeat, including a no contest against Belal Muhammad. 'Rocky' will have the opportunity to avenge his loss against Kamaru Usman and become a UFC champion for the first time when he faces the champion at UFC 278 on August 20.

It will be a tough challenge for the pair, who have made significant improvements in the game since their first meeting.

