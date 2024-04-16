Fan punched by Arman Tsarukyan asks Dana White to "bless him" with Conor McGregor tickets, vows to "not sue" over UFC 300 drama

Arman Tsarukyan got into an unexpected altercation with a fan during his walkout at UFC 300 last weekend. Despite Tsarukyan swinging at him in the crowd, the fan has no intentions of taking any legal action against the promotion. He recently shared his side of the story while asking Dana White for some UFC 303 tickets.

Tsarukyan went up against Charles Oliveira in an exciting lightweight contest last Saturday at the UFC's milestone numbered event in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After three rounds, Tsarukyan got his hand raised via a closely contested split decision.

Before the fight, Tsarukyan was seen swinging at a fan in the crowd before resuming his walk down to the octagon. In the post-fight presser, 'Ahalkalakets' accused the fan of flipping him off aggressively and explained that to be the reason behind his combustive reaction.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, the fan shared his version of the story and apologized for accosting Tsarukyan. He said:

"I’d like to apologize to Arman for provoking him by flipping him off. I was buzzing all day and the moment got to me... I flipped him off nothing else... I will not sue, that never crossed my mind. My first thought was I hope I don’t get kicked out. Thank you, Uncle Dana, for blessing us with an amazing 300 card… And can you bless me and my brothers up with tickets to UFC 303?"

Expand Tweet

Arman Tsarukyan explains turning down title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Arman Tsarukyan was in pole position to challenge for the lightweight title after beating Charles Oliveira via split decision at UFC 300. However, he turned down an offer to fight 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1, unwilling to make a turnaround on a notice of less than seven weeks.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tsarukyan revealed that he was approached backstage after his win and offered the Makhachev title shot for UFC 302. Explaining why he declined the offer, he said:

Yeah, it's true. When I left the octagon, right away, Hunter [Campbell] came and said, 'June 1st, Islam'. I said, 'I've got to think' and the date was like seven weeks left and I can't jump too fast so I've got to rest a little bit and then have a camp... Why I gotta take the same risk like I did first fight?... I want to be ready and I want to have a full training camp. Why if I'm the No.1 contender so why I gotta take the risk?

Expand Tweet

Poll : Should Dana White compensate the fan with tickets for price of foregoing potential lawsuit? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback