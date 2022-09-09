Fan shares interesting statistic to slam Conor McGregor over deleted tweet mocking change in Tony Ferguson's physique following welterweight move

Conor McGregor took to social media to openly mock Tony Ferguson for his clear change in physique after making the move up to welterweight, which didn't go down well with fans.

'El Cucuy' has been a lightweight for most of his career and is considered one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport at 155lbs. Due to recent performances, the veteran has been forced to change his approach and has amazingly decided to make the move up in weight and compete in the tough 170lbs division.

McGregor publicly ridiculed his long-term rival in a now-deleted post by sharing a comparison of Tony Ferguson's physique before and after making the move to welterweight.

Conor McGregor mocking Tony Ferguson on social media (Image credit: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter)

A supporter of the former UFC interim lightweight champion sprung to his defense, choosing to hit back at 'The Notorious' and sharing a damning detail about the Irishman's career.

green-eyed blue boy @GOONSQUADPELZ @TheNotoriousMMA Conor you’ve been finished twice as much as Tony has in 4 less fights @TheNotoriousMMA Conor you’ve been finished twice as much as Tony has in 4 less fights

As stated by this Twitter user earlier today, Tony Ferguson has four more fights than the Irishman but has been stopped just half the number of times Conor McGregor has.

Since the start of 2016, 'The Notorious' has suffered stoppage losses on four occasions, with three of those coming in his last four outings. In the same period, the 38-year-old Ferguson has been stopped twice, including a knockout-of-the-year contender front kick against Michael Chandler earlier on in the year.

Both fighters are enduring a rough patch in their careers at present, with McGregor winning just once inside the octagon following his 2016 lightweight title win, and Ferguson currently suffering a four-fight losing streak.

Will Conor McGregor compete in the UFC again?

Although he never officially shut the door on a return to MMA, Conor McGregor has recently been cast for a role in the upcoming remake of Road House, which signals his first foray into acting.

Since his injury, the Dublin resident has been piling on the pounds. While he looks to be in incredible shape, he quite clearly weighs much more than his 155lbs competition weight.

Of course, McGregor could choose to make a comeback to the UFC and compete at welterweight. However, he would desperately need to pick his matchups in the 170lbs division, as most of the elite fighters in the weight class employ a grappling-heavy style.

