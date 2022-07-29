"Injury to fingers due to pre-fight omelettes" - Fans banter with Francis Ngannou for using knife to crack breakfast eggs

Fans reacted after Francis Ngannou posted a video of himself making omelets for breakfast.

How does the 'baddest man on the planet' crack eggs? Apparently by using a huge knife to smash them down the middle. Ngannou seemed to be aware that his methods were unconventional as his post came with the caption:

"There's no conventional way of cracking eggs. I do mine with a knife [shrug emoji]."

Check out Francis Ngannou's post below:

However, fans on Instagram pointed out that the UFC heavyweight champ could hurt himself with his egg-cracking technique. Then again, getting into an argument with 'The Predator' is a situation not many people want to find themselves in.

So fans on social media tried their best to tell Ngannou what he's doing wrong by bantering with him. Check out the funniest comments from Instagram users below:

Fans react to Francis Ngannou's unusal egg-cracking technique

One Instagram commenter hilariously made up a news report about Ngannou getting sidelined due to an injury he suffered while making breakfast. The user, who goes by the handle, mr_letter_head, wrote:

"Ngannou out of title defence fight with injury to fighters due to pre-fight omelettes."

Another pointed out how impressive it was that Ngannou was able to cut the eggs down the middle. Meanwhile, a couple of commenters defended the Cameroonian, saying they employ the same method of cracking eggs.

UFC welterweight Philip Rowe also chimed in with his thoughts. The 32-year-old said Ngannou's technique is common practice in the Caribbean.

Francis Ngannou on track for UFC return

Francis Ngannou has been on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury after he successfully defended the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in January.

At the time, it was speculated that 'The Predator' could be out for at least nine months as he underwent surgery. Fortunately, Ngannou's coach Erik Nicksick revealed that the champ is "ahead of schedule" with his recovery.

"I think he's either ahead of schedule or on track, one or the other," Nicksick told MMA Junkie Radio. "And from what I've gathered [from UFC Performance Institute staff], he's making great strides. He’s back in the gym moving around, hitting pads and stuff."

Watch the full interview below:

It was also speculated that Ngannou will leave the UFC to pursue an exhibition bout with boxing world champ Tyson Fury. However, 'The Predator' recently indicated that he's willing to stay and fight Jon Jones as long as the UFC gives him a new lucrative contract.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far