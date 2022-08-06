"This time don’t play with your food" - Fans beg Israel Adesanya not to make Alex Pereira fight a "snooze fest" 

The UFC finally announced the much-awaited trilogy between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira on Friday. The fight will headline the UFC 281 card set to go down at Madison Square Garden in November.
If the fight lives up to the decorated history the two share from their kickboxing days, it should be a barnburner at the very least. However, fans are seemingly fearing a lack of action in Adesanya's performance once again. They took to Twitter after the fight announcement and requested 'The Last Stylebender' to deliver on his promise of a banger.
Here are some of the fan tweets below:
Alex Pereira fight was universe's doing: Israel Adesanya
After losing twice to Alex Pereira in kickboxing, Israel Adesanya moved on from the defeat and went on to build a legacy in MMA. He revealed in an interview with ESPN SportsCenter that he never looked back at the losses and had a need to avenge them in his heart.
The opportunity to face Pereira a third time and get payback came up quite unexpectedly, with the UFC signing Pereira and bringing him up the middleweight ranks quite fast.
"Have I ever shied away from a fight? I've always picked the guy no one wants to fight, the guy everyone runs away from. I run towards, I run towards the fire. This is no different. After he beat me in Brazil, I never had any plans of trying to get revenge or anything like that, because I don't hold on to things. I let go of things. But again, I'm telling you, the universe has presented this to me, and it's right there. It's the perfect ally-oop. I'm gonna slam this b**ch," Adesanya said.
Watch the interview below:
While fans have been criticizing Adesanya for putting up "boring" fights, he has received a ton of support from several entities in the MMA community who pointed out that at the end of the day he took home the win without getting hurt and that is what matters the most. His CKB teammate Alexander Volkanovski also hit out at the critics, demanding to know why the champion has to take all the risks.
Mixed martial arts' resident analyst of all matters, Chael Sonnen, even went the distance and accused Pereira of not doing enough to sell the fight. 'Poatan' is nowhere near the charisma and entertainment quotient that Israel Adesanya brings to the table. Sonnen said that him being the champion would be quite "disastrous" for the promotion.