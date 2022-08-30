From UFC legend to belly dancer - Fans bewildered at Conor McGregor's bizarre "workout" on his yacht

Conor McGregor has yet again failed to impress fans with one of his workout videos. The Irishman recently uploaded a clip of himself doing some exotic workouts while on his Lamborghini superyacht. McGregor also promoted his health app, Mcgregorfast, and his Proper No.12 Whiskey all at once. The former UFC double champ wrote in the caption:

"Shut up and move ya’s’r like penguins rocking round. Just kidding, join the wave! Move your body on the @mcgregorfast app with thousands of my workouts at your fingertips. With full nutrition cookbook. For Free. Free your mind and recover with @tidlsport recovery spray! Available now WORLDWIDE! Healing is power! And never forget to Enjoy your life with some fine @properwhiskey and creamy @forgedirishstout, coming REAL soon worldwide ☘️"

"And now! - Hydration! Drinking water alone is nothing. The body needs salts. Pink lips, wet tongue. I’m the king of all hydration and my liquor is in all the stores. With more major announcements imminent! I will soon bottle and sell my full hydration methods also. It’s too good. But not for profit. To bring quality product, quality of life, and quality happiness and enjoyment and entertainment to people of every corner of our great globe. We all deserve to experience quality in this world. May that here forth be the model on which my companies and future companies are ran. God bless, Conor ❤️"

Fans seem to be unanimously weirded out by Conor McGregor's bizarre workout video. @alexandrugr commented:

"From an UFC legend to a belly dancer. World is f**king weird"

Others noted that one of the excercises on the Dubliner's post appeared to be strangely sexual. @troybraniff wrote:

"You f**king the wind bro!!!"

Conor McGregor recently sparked rumors of posting sex act on social media

Conor McGregor's social media posts continue to provide fodder to MMA fans as the Irishman remains out of action nursing his broken leg. McGregor fans were recently convinced that the Dubliner posted a clip of a sexual act on his Instagram Stories.

McGregor uploaded a clip where he is seemingly stroking a woman's head before the camera pans to the spectacular view of the ocean from his yacht. 'Notorious' deleted the clip soon after, however, it was reposted by @SpinninBackfist.

Watch the clip below:

While some fans are convinced that McGregor was engaged in a sexual act, others believe he simply might have been caressing his partner's head.

Like, this is pretty trashy to post online for the world to see how the mother of my child gets down.



This is forever online now. Smh @SpinninBackfist Yea.Like, this is pretty trashy to post online for the world to see how the mother of my child gets down.This is forever online now. Smh @pardo_luigi @SpinninBackfist Yea. Like, this is pretty trashy to post online for the world to see how the mother of my child gets down.This is forever online now. Smh

J. @LimitlesssRange @SpinninBackfist Not gonna lie, thats super disrespectful to broadcast your wife like that. @SpinninBackfist Not gonna lie, thats super disrespectful to broadcast your wife like that.

You don’t disrespect your other half like that.



Money has changed yet another person. @SpinninBackfist Wife or not.You don’t disrespect your other half like that.Money has changed yet another person. @SpinninBackfist Wife or not.You don’t disrespect your other half like that. Money has changed yet another person.

Geraldo Arroyo @G_Arroyo89 @TheLadDave @SpinninBackfist How you guys know, what it his happening in a video. Where u only see a ocean and somebody head being cuddle @TheLadDave @SpinninBackfist How you guys know, what it his happening in a video. Where u only see a ocean and somebody head being cuddle

Dominic Perez @Dominic74167087 @SpinninBackfist How do people think it’s a BJ bro She could just be leaning on him and not doing anything. I’m I tripping or I don’t see anything. It literally could be him and Dee and dee is just laying up top with her head down on his chest. But I can be wrong @SpinninBackfist How do people think it’s a BJ bro She could just be leaning on him and not doing anything. I’m I tripping or I don’t see anything. It literally could be him and Dee and dee is just laying up top with her head down on his chest. But I can be wrong

