Fans blast N3on for asking NSFW "threesome" question in front of Sean O'Malley's daughter - "With a kid right there?" 

YouTuber and Kick streamer Rangesh ‘N3on’ Mutama received massive fan backlash for having a questionable conversation in front of Sean O’Malley’s daughter.

The UFC bantamweight champion recently appeared on N3on’s podcast with his three-year-old daughter Elena. While having a conversation, the YouTuber posed O’Malley several questions about his thoughts on engaging in unconventional sexual practices.

Unfortunately, N3on completely ignored the presence of a three-year-old girl while having the conversation. He followed up with several questions about weird hypothetical scenarios:

"Would you have a threesome or a foursome with two girls and me and you?"

Surprisingly, ‘Sugar’ answered those calmly. The video clip of this segment was posted on the @HappyPunch X account.

Watch the video below:

Fans criticized N3on for ignoring the presence of a toddler while having an explicit conversation:

N3on has received a lot of fan backlash over the last few months. Recently, the YouTuber revealed that he was heading to the hospital to get a full check-up and asked the fans to pray for him. While some fans sent their well wishes, a large section of internet users took stinging jabs at him.

Sean O'Malley sheds light on the struggles of raising a young child

Being a UFC champion, Sean O'Malley has to balance multiple roles, and being a father is one of the most difficult among them. 'Sugar' has been growing as a parent, but he admits that there is still a lot for him to learn about parenting.

While speaking on his TimboSugaShow podcast, the UFC bantamweight champion revealed that he has not figured out a way to discipline his daughter. He also admitted that it is difficult to not lose patience with a child's unpredictable behavior.

“I haven’t got that sh** figured out. Let’s see how she turns out. She’s just a spoilt little brat.”

Watch the podcast episode below (47:50):

On the professional front, O'Malley will attempt the first defense of his title against Marlon 'Chito' Vera in their UFC 299 rematch in March 2024. The pair first met in August 2020 and Vera won the contest via first-round TKO. 'Sugar' has also been engaged in a social media feud with featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria over the last few days.