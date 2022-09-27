"If fascism is freedom for you no wonder you simp for Trump so much" - Fans bury Jorge Masvidal for saying Italy "voted for freedom"

Jorge Masvidal reacted to the news that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing populist and national-conservative political party Brothers of Italy, is set to become the prime minister of Italy. His suggestion that the nation chose freedom by voting in a party with neo-fascist roots were met with some serious outrage by MMA fans.

While the party and several followers have reinstated the notion that Meloni dislikes being linked to Italy's sociopolitical baggage, it is worth noting that she continues to use the tendentious old fascist slogan, "God, fatherland and family."

UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal reacted to the news on Twitter, claiming that the people of Italy elected freedom:

"Stopped in #Italy for pizza 2 years ago and today they voted for freedom #cheDiovibenedica [God bless you]"

Many in the MMA community were aggravated by Masvidal's comments and bashed 'Gamebred' in the comments section.

Some fans claimed that they weren't surprised by the comments since Masvidal is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and the Republican party:

"If fascism is freedom for you no wonder you simp for Trump so much."

"A literal fascist was elected, classic MMA fighter take."

Another fan pointed out that Meloni stands against the values that Masvidal apparently holds dear:

"Oh lol so you’re not just on Trump payroll, you're literally a right winger lol. That lady is [for] anti-immigration, and you sir are a product of immigrants. Policy-wise, sure, right wing vs left wing debate over that always, but you sir are a sell out #latinoarrepentido"

Has Jorge Masvidal accepted a fight against Gilbert Burns?

Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns have been openly vocal about their interest in fighting each other.

Ahead of UFC 272, 'Gamebred' signed a lucrative new contract with the UFC, which, according to Masvidal's manager, puts him among the top-three highest-paid fighters in the company.

When Gilbert Burns agreed to raise the stakes with a special 'no-takedown' stipulation, Masvidal claimed that he wanted a proper mixed martial arts contest.

Burns, who's coming off a loss against welterweight behemoth Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, claimed in an interview with TMZ Sports that the UFC is finalizing a date for the verbally agreed fight:

" I spoke with Sean Shelby and they said that's a fight they want, you know, and I said, for sure, there's no plan B. UFC is just going to figure out pay-per-view in December or pay-per-view in January, but the fight is verbally accepted from him and me. I'm just waiting [for confirmation] if it's gonna be December 10 in Vegas or if he has the balls to go to Brazil."

Jorge Masvidal is currently taking time to hone his skills, especially in the grappling department, after his loss to rival Colby Covington at UFC 272.

