Fans chant 'DC has a big c**k' as Daniel Cormier hilariously tries giving live analysis of UFC event

UFC fans are not a quiet bunch; in fact, they are one of the most aggressive fan bases ever. Daniel Cormier got reminded of just how rowdy UFC fans can be during a recent pay-per-view.

The former double champion was giving a live analysis of the UFC 289, held in Vancouver, Canada, when fans started chanting bizarre and hilariously X-rated lines.

Footage posted by @homeoffight to Instagram shows fight fans chanting that Cormier has a big "c**k" while the former champion tries hard to maintain composure and perform his broadcasting duties:

UFC 289 was headlined by a women's bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. After a dominant win against the Mexican, Nunes announced her retirement from the sport.

Amanda Nunes is widely considered the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time.

When Daniel Cormier angered fans with his MMA Mount Rushmore

Earlier in May, during a segment of ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Daniel Cormier gave his pick for the top 4 MMA fighters of all time. The list had some surprising entries and some unexpected exclusions.

'DC' list had MMA legend Royce Gracie in the first spot, former light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell in the second, former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre in the third, and former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth spot.

Check out Daniel Cormier's MMA Mount Rushmore below:

Many fight fans were angered by the exclusions of highly accomplished fighters like the former long-reigning middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva and Heavyweight champion Jon Jones from the list. Responding to Daniel Cormier's top 4, Twitter user @Devon_0922 tweeted:

"I lose a lot of respect from dc when he does this, everyone knows Jones is on that list. He always gonna be a sore loser though."

Another fan responded to 'DC' with a list of his own list, stating:

"I think top 4 (any order), you have to put Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, GSP, and maybe D.C. ...... but [an] honorable mention has to go to @aaronsimpson."

