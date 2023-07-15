Fans cheer on as Elle Brooke shares stunning snaps from Jully Poca fight weigh-in and faceoff

NSFW Only Fans star Elle Brooke is set to clash with TikTok sensation Jully Poca in the boxing ring at the Kingpyn semi-finals at Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday.

Brooke, who remains undefeated in her boxing career, is determined to keep her winning streak intact. Regardless of the final outcome, Brooke's fans showered her with praise when she shared snapshots from her final face-off with the TikTok star.

A supportive fan, @drhankmac, encouraged that Only Fans model, saying:

"Believe in the commitment to your training, #smash it! 👏"

Another super fan, @patysantanaw, showed her love for Elle Brooke, commenting:

"I'm Brazilian, and It’s the first time I don’t have a favourite, because you’re so adorable now I [don't] even know if I want our Brazilian girl [to] win. 🤣"

@davidjones5552021 commented:

"Good Luck Elle looking beautiful 😉"

Another Instagram user @elizabethm_bell, commented:

"Enjoy every moment.💫"

In a supportive comment, @typicalceslie said:

"Keep that bad bi**h energy Queen!!"

Superfan @willdon_12 praised the Only Fans model, saying:

"You’re gonna kick so much ass Elle. Can’t wait. Let’s Goooooooo!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Another user @_vp_boy_ commented:

"Looking good babe ……. Fingers crossed you have a good clean fight, hun …… good luck. 😍"

@courtney.christie21 showed her support for Brooke, commenting:

"You’ve got this champ let’s go. 🥊💚"

In a hilarious comment, @mr.stealyourjob said:

"Okay, I am glad this isn’t a kickboxing or MMA fight cause I just saw your opponent's legs.. bro.. you’d be dead. 💀"

Image courtesy @thedumbledong on Instagram

What is Elle Brooke's exhibition boxing record?

Only Fans model Elle Brooke boasts an exhibition boxing record of 3-0. The Englishwoman kicked off her boxing career with a unanimous decision win against former Love Island star Andrea Jane Bunker at a 2022 Kingpyn Boxing event.

The 25-year-old then furthered her boxing record in January at a Misfits Boxing event, serving on the undercard of KSI vs. FaZe Temper. At MF & DAZN X Series 4, she scored her first stoppage win, finishing social media celebrity Faith Ordway in the very first round.

Watch Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway below:

In her most recent boxing outing, the 25-year-old clinched another unanimous decision win against internet personality Aleksandra Daniel at the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament elimination rounds.