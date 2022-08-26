"Now look at me now", "A man of culture" - Fans have a laugh after old tweet from Leon Edwards exclaiming he 'loves a**' goes viral

Following Leon Edwards' championship win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, the British fighter has never been more popular. That's led some new fans to delve into his social media history, where they discovered a surprising passion for posteriors.

Edwards has a reputation for being a quiet and private individual. He was a bit more loose back in 2012 and 2013 when he was just beginning to climb the ranks of UK fight promotion BAMMA. In one Twitter post he wrote:

"I love a** that's my f***ing problem lol"

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma I love ass that's my fucking problem lol I love ass that's my fucking problem lol 🙈

In another, he joked:

"This weather makes me want to cuddle up to a fat girl"

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma This weather makes me want to cuddle up to a fat girl This weather makes me want to cuddle up to a fat girl 😎 😂

If anything, the unfiltered tweets have made Edwards even more popular. On a major UFC fan Facebook group, MMA fans cheered 'Rocky' on for his passionate declarations.

Leon Edwards (Image via Getty / Comments via Facebook)

The big question now is whether Edwards will begin to show more personality, or if his managers will go back and purge his Twitter account of all these potentially embarrassing tweets from nearly a decade ago.

Leon Edwards looking to return for first title defense in early 2023

Leon Edwards just won the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278, and already UK fans are clamoring for him to return and defend it. On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, 'Rocky' shared his timeline for a return, saying:

“100% it will be next year. Obviously, I have a few injuries I need to sort out. Yeah, early next yea. I don’t want to be off too long. Early next year will be good, like March or April. [The UFC] normally come to London in March or April, right? So, yeah, around that time we’ll be good to go.”

The UFC has already confirmed they're moving their schedule around to accommodate a primetime UK event in early 2023. Edwards is hopeful it'll be a stadium show.

"Big stadium. That’s what Dana said. Let’s get it done. MMA now in the UK is booming. And to have now a world champion from the UK, and all the other guys like Paddy, Darren, put them all on the card and let’s sell out Wembley. Now is the time. Now is the time to do it.”

Watch Leon Edwards discuss his next title defense below:

Dana White isn't a fan of stadium shows in the best of circumstances, and the weather in England certainly isn't fit to host an outdoor stadium show during winter. What's more likely is a show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, which holds 15,800 people, or a return to the O2 Arena in London, which holds 20,000.

Edited by Ryan Harkness