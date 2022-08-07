He had to have seen Dana White shoot a man - Fans come up with hilarious reasons why Sam Alvey is still in the UFC after 8 losses in 9 fights

Fans couldn't help but wonder how Sam Alvey has remained on the UFC payroll despite his terrible record.

Alvey suffered his eighth loss in nine fights at the recently-concluded UFC Vegas 59 against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The only fight he didn't lose during this stretch was a draw with Da Un Jung at UFC 254.

His recent string of poor performances led many to believe that Alvey will not be a part of the UFC for long. However, 'Smile'n' has somehow managed to stick around despite incurring loss after loss.

With that being the case, UFC fans on Twitter speculated about why Dana White and company haven't given Alvey the proverbial boot. Check out the best comments below.

A few Twitter users theorized that Alvey has dirt on the UFC president. One commenter surmised that Alvey had access to explicit photos of White. Another Twitter user hilariously speculated that he may have seen the promoter commit a terrible crime.

Some believe the reason is simple: White just likes Alvey as a person. Meanwhile, one user thought the UFC president could not bring himself to cut a father with six kids.

Sam Alvey reveals UFC bosses convinced him to retire

With a winless spell of nearly four years, Sam Alvey has seen the writing on the wall. During an episode of MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer, Alvey revealed that certain UFC officials tried to convince him to call it a career.

“This is my 25th fight in the UFC. I’ve been there for the last decade. I’ve had a lot of good fights, a lot of ‘the night’ [bonus] performances and they also said you’ve had a lot of judges’ decisions that they don’t quite agree with. Between all of those reasons, we’re going to let you fight out your contract and I said well thank you so much, you just made my day. I’m going to go run on the treadmill and get ready for the next one. That’s what I’ve been doing ever since that phone call. I’ve been re-energized, re-hyped and I’m fighting for the future of 'Smilin' Sam.'

Alvey previously announced that the UFC is going to give him another chance after his loss to Brendan Allen in February. But with his latest setback, only time will tell what the future holds for Alvey.

