"Need this cameraman to make a UFC sitcom" - Fans compare cringe-worthy altercation caught live between Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley to 'The Office'

Henry Cejudo recently gatecrashed Sean O'Malley's UFC 276 post-fight interview backstage. Cameraman Matthew Connell captured the entire scene along with Dieveson Figueiredo's and Urijah Faber's reactions. The classic comedy clip immediately drew comparisons to the iconic sitcom, The Office.
The video was first posted on Twitter by @Jeffgotjuice, who captioned it:
"This legit look like a scene out of The Office ."
TSN's Aaron Bronsteter gave props to the craftily shot video and later identified the cameraman.
Matthew Connell accepted that he was looking for a 'three piece and a soda' kind of scuffle between O'Malley and Cejudo but was instead treated to comedy gold.
UFC fans, like Aaron Bronsteter, found 'The Office' comparison to be a cherry on top. @jonnyhermosillo wrote:
"The Office: UFC edition (ROFL emoji)"
Another user named @NgannouAFC suggested that the cameraperson should make a UFC sitcom.
A user named @JeneralJay3 compared Dieveson Figueiredo's cameo to John Krasinski's character from 'The Office', Jim Halpert.
Referring to Israel Adesanya's iconic 'The Undertaker' walkout, a fan noted that the UFC had turned into the WWE and The Office on the same night.
The back and forth between Sean O'Malley and Cejudo following their backstage altercation
Sean O'Malley's UFC 276 encounter with Pedro Munhoz ended in an anticlimactic no contest after 'The Young Punisher' was left unable to continue due to an unintentional eye-poke. O'Malley's backstage interview was interrupted by Henry Cejudo, who proposed a 'tune-up' before being escorted out of the building.
O'Malley went off on 'Triple C' at the post-fight press conference, accusing the former double champ of being drunk. Asked about the altercation, 'Sugar' said during the post-fight scrum:
“That little fat**s should stay retired. He’s running around drunk in the backstage. Got escorted out. He was tripping over things, running into things. Looks like he’s on drugs. Looks fat. I don’t know, maybe he’s having a midlife crisis.”
Cejudo responded to O'Malley, suggesting that the latter is on PEDs. Taking a dig at T.J. Dillashaw's PED scandal, 'Triple C' wrote:
"I already knocked out a guy on PEDs, but I’ve never knocked out a guy on PEDs who also looks like a crackhead. Bend the knee bi**h"