Watch: Israel Adesanya walks out to The Undertaker's music with Vince McMahon in UFC 276 audience

Israel Adesanya impressed his fans with yet another legendary walkout at UFC 276. The packed T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas went crazy as The Undertaker's walkout music started playing as 'The Last Stylebender' made his way to the octagon for the main-event of the night.

Adesanya completed his sinister look with The Undertaker's signature wide-brim hat and cremation urn. Also in attendance was WWE chief Vince McMahon with his daughter Stephanie and superstars Triple H and Pat McAfee.

Summer of Punk @DoubleDragonXP Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Pat McAfee (with a neck brace due to an attack by Happy Corbin) at UFC 276. Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Pat McAfee (with a neck brace due to an attack by Happy Corbin) at UFC 276. https://t.co/Oo27K7I3uY

The WWE boss was in attendance at UFC 276 while his own promotion organized the Money In The Bank event on the same night at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Adesanya seemingly had permission from the WWE to use The Undertaker's music as the pro-wrestling promotion is likely to have copyrights.

McMahon recently stepped down from his position as company CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct. The former WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, accused the WWE boss of raping her in the summer of 1986.

As the probe continues, former WWE wrestler Leonard Inzitari has corroborated Chatterton’s allegation. McMahon's daughter Stephanie, meanwhile, has taken over the reins as the company's CEO.

Israel Adesanya is the king of walkouts

Few fighters are as creative or charismatic as Israel Adesanya when it comes to walkouts. 'The Last Stylebender' had the audience captivated right from his title bid against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in 2019.

Adesanya, along with three of his childhood friends, danced in front of a record-breaking crowd of 57,127 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The Kiwi dropped 'The Reaper' in the opening frame before finishing him in round two to be crowned the undisputed king at middleweight.

Another standout entrance came ahead of Adesanya's title defense against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 last year. Fans were left baffled as 'The Last Stylebender' walked out wearing an uncanny black and gold mask.

The middleweight champ later revealed that his costume was inspired by the protagonist of a video game called 'Ghost of Tsushima.' Explaining his choice, Adesanya said during a post-fight interview:

"I was playing Ghost of Tsushima for a bit. I haven't clocked it yet. Also... I saw a picture of Fau [Vake] with a bucket hat... So yeah, a little bit of that but there's the look of it [the costume]. It just looks cool. This is martial arts, man. I just like to f-----g look cool."

