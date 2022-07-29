"Who's gonna gift him 250k" - Fans continue to blast Dana White on his birthday for massive cash present to the NELK Boys

Dana White is arguably the greatest promoter on the planet. The UFC president took a shunned sport and made it a global phenomenon. The head honcho of the world's biggest MMA promotion turned 53 on July 28, 2022. White spent the day at the UFC 277 press conference and appeared to be in the best of spirits.

UFC @ufc 🥳 Join us in wishing The Boss @DanaWhite a very Happy Birthday Join us in wishing The Boss @DanaWhite a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎁🥳 https://t.co/hNx8bGk76z

On the occasion of Dana White's birthday, the promotion posted a wish for their boss on Twitter. However, fans stormed the comments to take shots at the UFC president. Harking back to his gift of $250,000 in cash to Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys, many continued to express their displeasure and trolled White.

3veR¥b0Dy @TheZaneDangle @ufc @danawhite Hay DANA it’s YOUR birthday can my 76th cousin on my moms side through marriage get $250k just cuz? I’m with you and think you should spend your money exactly how you want and think you want to give some to me for some fake shit right? Thank you unc….college is expensive. @ufc @danawhite Hay DANA it’s YOUR birthday can my 76th cousin on my moms side through marriage get $250k just cuz? I’m with you and think you should spend your money exactly how you want and think you want to give some to me for some fake shit right? Thank you unc….college is expensive.

Fighter pay has been a topic of debate over the past many months, especially with the likes of Jake Paul voicing their displeasure about it. Unsurprisingly, there were those who took this as a chance to bring up the topic:

Austin @diazschin @ufc @danawhite Pov: you just had a title fight but it was in the ufc @ufc @danawhite Pov: you just had a title fight but it was in the ufc https://t.co/lCxPKUadPB

Dana White slams fans for criticizing how he spends his money

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White was asked about his decision to gift Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys $250k in cash. Without mincing any words, the UFC president said to all his detractors who slammed him for the gesture:

"All these people on the internet, go f**k yourselves. I spend my money however the f**k I want to spend my money. Mind your own f***ing business..."

White went on to state that Kyle Forgeard and the NELK Boys have been a tremendous asset to him regarding his whiskey brand Howler Head and other promotional activities. According to White, "those kids have never asked for anything." The UFC president stated that his gesture of $250,000 was nothing compared to how much value they have added to his brand over the past few years.

Watch Dana White address the subject at 2:24:50 in the video below:

