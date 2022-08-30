"Documentary part 2?" - Fans curious as Conor McGregor teases another collaboration with Amazon Studios

Conor McGregor posted a picture of himself a few hours back on Instagram with a caption teasing a potential collaboration with Amazon Studios. Curious fans flocked to the comments section as they started making suppositions from the post.

McGregor has established himself as an accomplished businessman outside the sport of MMA and has penetrated pop culture as one of the biggest names in combat sports history. Not long ago, it was announced by Amazon Studios that McGregor would be making his acting debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 classic Road House.

Conor McGregor: Notorious was a documentary released in November 2017 that showcased his rise to the top from humble beginnings. A fan page on Instagram specualted in the comments section on the idea of a second documentary:

Other fans have suggested names for the documentary:

The Irishman's previous documentary was directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and was released on Netflix amongst several other platforms. It was filmed over the course of four years and sketches out his rise from claiming benefits and living in his mother's extra room to becoming the first double champion in the UFC.

Amazon Studios announces that Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor's name is synonymous with a successful fighting career, an enigmatic personality, and a prosperous businessman. The Irishman's fans will witness their beloved superstar in a completely new look when he makes his acting debut alongside Hollywood luminary Jake Gyllenhaal.

Amazon Studios broke the news stating that McGregor will join Gyllenhaal in reimagining the Hollywood classic Road House.

McGregor's representative discussed the Irishman's excitement for the project in a statement to Ariel Helwani:

“McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

McGregor is recovering from a leg injury he sustained in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He recently resumed full training and is excited to make his return to fighting. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has been calling out the former double champion for a mega-fight in Brazil once he returns to fighting.

