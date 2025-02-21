MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after witnessing Israel Adesanya's take on a potential encounter between the prime version of Anderson Silva and Alex Pereira. A large chunk of fans agreed with Adesanya's analysis while some refuted his opinion partially.

Ad

The MMA community rates both Silva and Pereira among top-tier UFC stars. 'The Spider' is remembered by fans as one of the greatest ever in the sport with 10 consecutive title defenses at middleweight. Whereas 'Poatan's' achievement of being a two-weight division champion boosted his stature to one of the most noted UFC athletes of the current era. Adesanya stands as a common rival for these two former UFC middleweight champions.

On account of Adesanya's expertise in the field, a fan recently questioned him about how he thinks a middleweight encounter between the best versions of Silva and Pereira would've played out.

Ad

Trending

A recent Instagram post from @espnmma showcased 'The Last Stylebender' analyzing various aspects of their fighting styles to count Silva as the victor of this evenly matched fantasy encounter.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Here's how fans reacted to Israel Adesanya's prediction:

"The game has evolved. So, Pereira would most likely win. But he is chinny at 185."

"Has to be Silva"

"This could have gone either way"

"At 185, [I'm] leaning [towards] Silva, maybe."

Check out a few reactions:

Fan reactions to @espnmma's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya seem to have moved past their rivalry

The friction between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya started during their time in kickboxing. But the subsequent UFC entries of both these fighters stretched their rivalry to the octagon. The two locked horns for the first time at UFC 281 where Pereira earned a TKO victory. However, Adesanya settled the scores with a TKO victory of his own in their final encounter at UFC 287.

Ad

Potentially, a trilogy fight between the two is still possible. But both Pereira and Adesanya seemed to have moved on from their competitive mindset towards each other. The former middleweight champions were spotted chilling together while watching UFC 312 inside the Qudos Bank Center.

Pereira also intended to end the rivalry by offering Adesanya to train and partner with him. The English translation of his words read:

"Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen. I have a lot to show you and you have a lot to show me."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.