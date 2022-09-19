"On paper he shouldn't, but..." - Fans debate whether Alexander Volkanovski can defeat the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will square up in a much-anticipated bout at UFC 280 on October 22. The vacant lightweight belt will be on the line in the main event.

Fans recently had an interesting debate involving the two lightweight contenders and current pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. One Reddit user asked fellow MMA enthusiasts if the reigning featherweight champion could contend with the bigger fighters and subsequently become a multi-divisional champion:

"Will Volkanovski be able to defeat the winner of Oliveira/Makhachev and become double champ?"

Fans had varying responses to the question, with one citing Volkanovski's fight IQ as what sets him apart and wins him a potential fight at lightweight.

"On paper he shouldn't, but his fight IQ and gameplanning are so good he just might do it."

Other fans invoked his likability and dominance as potential factors:

"I like him too much to not say no"

"If anyone could it would be him, he's insanely dominant"

Fans also listed the problems a potential fight could pose to the Australian. Amongst them, the size difference and the disavantage it would become for the smaller fighter were brought up.

"The size is a problem. A big one too, considering how fast and how good both guys are on the ground. It’s a rough match up for him. Be fun as hell tho, Volk is tough and is smarter than both of them in the cage. I still think he loses to both. If it’s Islam, I think he has a better chance."

Some emphatically wrote Volkanovski off in any such encounter:

"Islam can lay on him for 25 minutes, and if charles drops him he's not escaping charles grip, his chances aren't really great"

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't think Charles Oliveira will show up at UFC 280

The ever escalating beef between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev's respective camps continues. The latest piece of instigation came courtesy of UFC Hall of Famer and longtime teammate of Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Eagle' took to Twitter to issue quite a bizarre prediction regarding 'Do Bronx':

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"

Khabib evidently does not think Charles Oliveira will make it to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280 for whatever reason. Dariush, who the Dagestani suggested will step in, is already slated to be in action against Mateusz Gamrot on the Abu Dhabi-held card. With that in mind, he's expected to serve as backup to the headliner.

Ultimately, Khabib maintained that regardless of the opponent, Islam Makhachev will stand tall in the UFC 280 main event as the new lightweight champion.

Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

