"Boxing doesn’t want MMA discards" - Fans debate whether Jake Paul fight makes sense for Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather rematch

Fans of boxing and MMA have clashed again this week after a match-up between Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul was discussed on Twitter.

The original tweet, by user @DanCanobbio, stated that a bout between 'Notorious' and 'The Problem Child' would make more sense in the boxing landscape than a rematch between the Irishman and Floyd Mayweather Jr.:

"Conor McGregor-Jake Paul makes more sense than Floyd-Conor II at this point"

Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio Conor McGregor-Jake Paul makes more sense than Floyd-Conor II at this point

One of the hottest takes in the reactions to the post was one fan who admitted he didn't want to see failing UFC fighters make the switch to boxing:

"@DanCanobbio Boxing doesn't want MMA discards."

Another fan agreed with the statement. Conor McGregor is currently walking around at over 190lbs due to his recovery from a leg break last year. The UFC star has previously admitted he doesn't want to 'slim' back down to 155lbs and right now is closer to Jake Paul's natural weight.:

"It does make sense. Plus McGregor is apparently walking around at 190 now, which is the same as Jake Paul. The issue would be the height difference, which McGregor hasn't done well with previously."

The Armchair Judges Podcast @ArmchairJudges @DanCanobbio It does make sense. Plus McGregor is apparently walking around at 190 now, which is the same as Jake Paul. The issue would be the height difference, which McGregor hasn't done well with previously

A fight between the former Disney channel star and 'Mystic Mac' was enough to make one fan admit it would be the first ever pay-per-view event they would purchase:

"That would probably be the first one I will buy. Excellent idea and enough for me to reply. I really dig that idea."

Dr. Johnny Lops @DrJohnnyLops @DanCanobbio That would probably be the first one I will buy. Excellent idea and enough for me to reply . I really dig that idea

Check out some of the other fan reactions to the tweet below:

Simon @bennett_im @DanCanobbio I doubt Conor would even be the favorite.

J A @_big_game @DanCanobbio Maybe in the fact the outcome is dubious b/c Jake Paul is huge next to Conor. Plus Jake can't generate the interest Money May can. Jake's last fight got 65K PPV buts. His bro vs Floyd got 1M PPV buys. Even if Conor Floyd 2 did half as much as the first it dwarfs those numbers

Adayinthelife @mikerrrobinson @DanCanobbio Neither makes sense. All 4 are played out.

J-DUB @MMAmindset22 @DanCanobbio Diaz-Mcgregor 3 makes more sense then anything not disz vs chimiev

. @myoverhandleft @DanCanobbio if there is even remotely any truth to those rumors, then I think it's McGregor's team using it as a negotiating tactic. Remember he did the same shit before the Poirier II fight, he kept going on and on about a Pacquiao fight. Then him and Dustin were going to do a charity fight

Dan @deepCracinmulet



Boring



Jake is on the right path

Dan @deepCracinmulet

Boring

Jake is on the right path

Fight boxers in his own weight class @DanCanobbio Jake fight another smaller MMA fighter. Stop enabling the rubbish.

Rick Burke @RickBur10732792 @DanCanobbio I'd pay to watch McGregor v Paul as there's real beef and animosity…. Floyd v McGregor is just not at that level

AREYESIQUE @Areye_Sique @DanCanobbio Floyd-Conor II MMA rules in the cage would be awesome! But I don't want to see them box again.

fizzly @fizzly_thames

fizzly @fizzly_thames

Floyd v Conor II better cos Floyd old and Conor can rough him up this time. Personally don't think Floyd would be up for the rematch. @DanCanobbio Naaaa, wrong weight classes.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 has reportedly been agreed

In 2017, Conor McGregor hoped to stun the world and defeat arguably the greatest boxer of all time. While the fight build-up was something truly special, McGregor was unable to turn his UFC success into a win in the squared circle, losing via TKO in the tenth round.

Despite the loss for 'Notorious', the bout was a major success for both men. Dubbed 'The Money Fight', Mayweather Jr. reportedly earned over $275 million for the bout, with the Irishman taking home an estimated $100 million. The event itself recorded over 4.3 million PPV buys.

It's hardly a surprise then that rumors of a rematch have never quite disappeared due to the major financial success of the first fight.

An unnamed source, rumored to be a member of Mayweather Jr.'s team, spoke to The Sun newspaper and confirmed that there are talks happening for a second bout between the two combat sports stars:

"The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties. It will be one final show down. And yes records will be at stake... There are arguments about the rounds at the moment with Conor's team wanting 10 rounds. But the deal and rights are certainly getting there."

