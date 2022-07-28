"Boxing doesn’t want MMA discards" - Fans debate whether Jake Paul fight makes sense for Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather rematch

Fans of boxing and MMA have clashed again this week after a match-up between Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul was discussed on Twitter.
The original tweet, by user @DanCanobbio, stated that a bout between 'Notorious' and 'The Problem Child' would make more sense in the boxing landscape than a rematch between the Irishman and Floyd Mayweather Jr.:
"Conor McGregor-Jake Paul makes more sense than Floyd-Conor II at this point"
One of the hottest takes in the reactions to the post was one fan who admitted he didn't want to see failing UFC fighters make the switch to boxing:
"@DanCanobbio Boxing doesn't want MMA discards."
Another fan agreed with the statement. Conor McGregor is currently walking around at over 190lbs due to his recovery from a leg break last year. The UFC star has previously admitted he doesn't want to 'slim' back down to 155lbs and right now is closer to Jake Paul's natural weight.:
"It does make sense. Plus McGregor is apparently walking around at 190 now, which is the same as Jake Paul. The issue would be the height difference, which McGregor hasn't done well with previously."
A fight between the former Disney channel star and 'Mystic Mac' was enough to make one fan admit it would be the first ever pay-per-view event they would purchase:
"That would probably be the first one I will buy. Excellent idea and enough for me to reply. I really dig that idea."
Check out some of the other fan reactions to the tweet below:
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 has reportedly been agreed
In 2017, Conor McGregor hoped to stun the world and defeat arguably the greatest boxer of all time. While the fight build-up was something truly special, McGregor was unable to turn his UFC success into a win in the squared circle, losing via TKO in the tenth round.
Despite the loss for 'Notorious', the bout was a major success for both men. Dubbed 'The Money Fight', Mayweather Jr. reportedly earned over $275 million for the bout, with the Irishman taking home an estimated $100 million. The event itself recorded over 4.3 million PPV buys.
It's hardly a surprise then that rumors of a rematch have never quite disappeared due to the major financial success of the first fight.
An unnamed source, rumored to be a member of Mayweather Jr.'s team, spoke to The Sun newspaper and confirmed that there are talks happening for a second bout between the two combat sports stars:
"The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties. It will be one final show down. And yes records will be at stake... There are arguments about the rounds at the moment with Conor's team wanting 10 rounds. But the deal and rights are certainly getting there."