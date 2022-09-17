"He has Dana White Privilege and his fans swing from his bo**ocks like Tarzan" - Fans debate whether Khamzat Chimaev could end up ruining his own career

Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev recently shocked fans all around the world when he missed weight by 7.5 lbs during his scheduled match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. As a result, the entire main card was reshuffled, landing him the co-main event fight against Kevin Holland.

Despite the entire incident, 'Borz' still managed to earn a spectacular win against Holland with a submission at the 2:13 mark of the first round, taking his professional record to 12 wins and 0 losses.

A recent post by the American Top Team on their Instagram handle discussed Chimaev's recent weight miss and the probability of it "sabotaging" the fighter's career.

Fans were quick to jump into the debate with polarizing views. While some argued that many former champions have missed weight and still managed to have an illustrious career, others were of the opinion that his hype train is doomed to fall.

One fan wrote on Instagram:

"No he won’t. He missed weight one time, multiple other champions/fighters who went on to have great dominant careers have also missed weight and bounced back, khabib missed weight multiple times n look how his career went 🤷‍♂️"

Fans debate whether Khamzat Chimaev could end up ruining his own career

Another fan claimed that Chimaev had "Dana White privilege" and wrote:

"He has Dana White Privilege and his fans swing from his bo**ocks like Tarzan."

Check out the fan reactions to ATT's latest Instagram post below:

Khamzat Chimaev's head coach claims 'Borz' prefers playing the heel in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's head coach, Andres Michael, recently spoke with The MMA Hour's Ariel Hewani about the Chechen-born Swede becoming a "villain" after the recent weight mishap leading up to UFC 279.

The coach believes that the fighter's behavior is natural as 'Borz' prefers to be brutally honest in everything he does or says. Michael stated during the show:

"It comes natural to him. Natural thing, you know. But I'm serious, he's a good good person. He's good to his camp, he's good to his people, he's good to his coaches, he's good to like everyone around him. The villian is just something that happened because of certain situations and I'm saying like, if you talk shit about him, he's gonna check you. He's gonna come and say in your face."

Check out Michael's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

