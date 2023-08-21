Fans discuss whether new Tyson Fury documentary 'is just him being a pr**k to his wife and kids' - "Does he call them dossers?"

Tyson Fury is one of the most famous boxers in the world. The heavyweight great is well-known for his exciting trilogy of bouts against power-punching phenom Deontay Wilder, which saw 'The Gypsy King' emerge victorious twice and being subject to a draw that many fans and analysts felt he had won.

Due to his fame and renown, Tyson Fury has become the latest in several sportsmen who have caught the attention of Netflix. This led to the streaming service debuting a docuseries about 'The Gypsy King' called At Home With the Furys. Fans quickly flocked to watch it and have since reacted to it on Twitter.

An MMA account on Twitter offered their opinion on the docuseries, claiming that it consisted largely of Tyson Fury behaving in a disagreeable manner to his wife and children. Other fans flocked to the tweet, forming a thread under it wherein they've shared their thoughts on the docuseries.

One fan poked fun at Fury for an oft-quoted insult the heavyweight boxer uses on his opponents, saying:

"Does he call them dossers?"

Another fan, however, claimed that it was, at least, an honest depiction of Tyson Fury's character, compared to Conor McGregor supposedly being misrepresented as a commendable husband in his Netflix docuseries:

"Better than the Conor one where they act like he’s just a wonderful husband lmao"

One fan wrote about the Furys' alleged claims that they don't spend much money:

"Love how they keep saying they don't spend money whilst sitting in their huge house, supercars outside and he takes next day trips to Iceland"

In a strange twist, one fan even mentioned Neil Magny due to his recent comments about hitting his own children:

"Neil Magny likes this"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

When is the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou matchup happening?

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are from two different worlds, but both have reached the pinnacle of their respective sports, with 'The Gypsy King' being the current WBC heavyweight boxing champion. Meanwhile, Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion.

The two men are set to square off in a boxing match on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will mark Francis Ngannou's first professional fight since defeating Ciryl Gane over a year ago on January 22, 2022 at UFC 270.