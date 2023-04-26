While some of the UFC’s fighters have a massive worldwide following on Instagram, many of them still lag behind veteran ring girl Arianny Celeste when it comes to popularity on the social media platform.

Arianny Celeste has been a part of the UFC since 2006, and over the past 12 years, she’s become probably the most recognizable of all the promotion’s ring girls.

The self-proclaimed ‘UFC Mama’ regularly posts steamy photos on her Instagram page, and unsurprisingly, fans around the world aren’t shy about responding to them positively.

A recent photo posted to the social media platform showing Celeste posing in a gym in a green two-piece set, has thus far drawn nearly 14,000 likes, as well as numerous comments.

Judging by her popularity on Instagram, it’s easy to understand why Arianny can reportedly earn around $5000 for a UFC pay-per-view event.

The ring girl currently has 3.1m Instagram followers, putting her ahead of top fighters such as Jorge Masvidal, Holly Holm and Paddy Pimblett when it comes to popularity on the social media platform.

A recent post that saw her posing with former US President Donald Trump at UFC 287, for instance, drew a massive 80.7k likes, while a pinned post simply tagged ‘Committed’ is currently at 41.2k likes.

Unfortunately, at times her popularity on Instagram hasn’t been a positive thing. Last November saw Arianny hit out at haters on the platform, suggesting that they were the reason that she doesn’t reply to DMs.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about ring girls like Arianny Celeste?

While ring girls have been a part of the UFC since its inception back in 1993, largely because they’ve always been a big part of boxing events, not all of the promotion’s fighters are fond of them.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, for instance, decided to hit out at the UFC’s use of ring girls in a 2021 interview.

He labeled them “the most unnecessary people in MMA”, and also claimed that having them at events made him feel uncomfortable when he would sit with his father at ringside.

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA, what function to (sic) they bring? You turn on the tv and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there?”

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall also hit out at the promotion’s use of ring girls, criticizing the Endeavor-owned company for not apparently paying their fighters as much as the likes of Celeste.

This criticism, though, was quickly jumped on by fellow middleweight Paulo Costa in hilarious fashion.

