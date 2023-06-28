Fans and fighters console former UFC fighter Jessica-Rose Clark after "life is pointless" tweet - "This too shall pass"

Former UFC bantamweight fighter Jessica-Rose Clark took to Twitter to express how she was feeling lately.

Her tweet was stylized in response to the common 'how are you?' question and was accompanied by a picture of herself. She wrote:

“Oh, I’m fine. It’s just that life is pointless and nothing matters and I’m always tired. Also, I can’t sleep, I’m overeating and none of my old hobbies interest me”

Check out her tweet below:

Jessy Jess @missjessyjess "Oh, I'm fine. It's just that life is pointless and nothing matters and I'm always tired. Also, I can't sleep, I'm overeating and none of my old hobbies interest me" https://t.co/7ps5T8q1Xa

Clark was met with an outpouring of love and support in her replies by fans and fellow mixed martial artists alike.

"This too shall pass."

"You’re a professional fighter and way better than any of these keyboard warriors. Hang your head up high. You’re bloody good"

phil lu @HongDog0000 @missjessyjess You're a professional fighter and way better than any of these keyboard warriors. Hang your head up high. You're bloody good

"Life is evolution! You're getting ready for the ne t journey! Can't sew it now, but in a decade it will amaze you"

JScott @Jhernk78 @missjessyjess Life is evolution! You're getting ready for the ne t journey! Can't sew it now, but in a decade it will amaze you

Fans also expressed relatability to Clark's current situation and offered kind words.

"Sounds like clinical depression. Tired, hungry, no joy from things that should make you happy. I’m all too familiar with this."

Jake Dunand @omegacloud



Tired, hungry, no joy from things that should make you happy.



@missjessyjess Sounds like clinical depression. Tired, hungry, no joy from things that should make you happy. I'm all too familiar with this.

Many replies under Jessica-Rose Clark's tweet called for a change of setting for the former UFC fighter. However, it was her last UFC opponent, bantamweight Tainara Lisboa who went above and beyond in offering her support.

Lisboa may have struck the final nail in the coffin when she defeated Clark in May in her UFC debut, but kindly invited Clark over to her home in Brazil:

"It's okay, it's just a phase and it's part of life, I see that you travel a lot, the day you want come to Brazil, stay here at home [star-struck emoji] it will be an honor to have you here."

Tainara Lisboa @tainaratlisboa @missjessyjess It's okay, it's just a phase and it's part of life, I see that you travel a lot, the day you want come to Brazil, stay here at home 🤩 it will be an honor to have you here.

Jessica-Rose Clark even agreed to pay Tainara Lisboa a visit.

Fans offered various other solutions.

"You know what'll make you feel good? Winning your next fight."

Remy Mouskewitz @RemyMouskewitz



Remy Mouskewitz @RemyMouskewitz @missjessyjess You know what'll make you feel good? Winning your next fight.

The Moral @Shaun_Morrell @missjessyjess Time to start a family perhaps? If not already started? Or go for an adventure up to the mountains, getting away always works. All the best!

Jessica-Rose Clark explores her options after being released from the UFC

A string of three straight losses ended Jessica-Rose Clark's time at the UFC as her contract was not renewed by the promotion.

In the days that followed, Clark posted a tweet that hinted at her pursuing boxing:

Jessy Jess @missjessyjess Jessy + Boxing?



What do y’all think? Jessy + Boxing? What do y’all think?

But even more recently, Clark tweeted about wanting a training partner at a Muay Thai gym. She offered to cover accomodation and training fees for anyone interested as long as they travel on their own expense.

Check out her tweet below:

Jessy Jess @missjessyjess Any Spanish speaking fighters want to come train at Tulum Muay Thai July 5-12? I'll pay for accom and training fees. You just gotta pay your flights.

