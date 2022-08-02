"Good to see Bisping and Rockhold still friends" - Fans have fun in the comments section as Michael Bisping announces that he's learning horse riding

UFC color commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping appears to have picked up a new hobby.

'The Count' recently uploaded a picture of himself riding a horse on Twitter. In the caption, Bisping said that he was picking up "new skills."

MMA fans on Twitter decided to have fun in the comments section of the post and shared some humorous takes on the picture.

One user jokingly addressed the horse as Luke Rockhold, Bisping's former foe, and said that it was nice to see that the two were still on good terms.

"Good to see Bisping and Rockhold still friends"

Another compared 'The Count' to legendary Hollywood actor John Wayne.

"No bother John Wayne"

One individual implied that the former champion looked like a character from popular video game series 'Red Dead Redemption'.

"Red Dead Redemption 3"

A few more humorous comments on Bisping's picture can be seen below:

Michael Bisping lists Paddy Pimblett among the top-10 UFC trash-talkers

Michael Bisping recently uploaded a video to YouTube, during which he listed down his top-10 trash-talkers in the UFC. For the number 10 spot, 'The Count' chose rising lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett.

In the video, Michael Bisping stated that Pimblett's charisma and his ability to connect with people made him stand out.

"What sets Paddy apart is his ability to connect with an audience even when he's not fighting. Paddy has that cheeky Scouse charisma, that cheeky Scouse humor working for him and he has the type of belief that draws an audience in. Some love it, I do. Even if you don't like it at all, you have a strong emotional reaction to the guy and that is what promotion is all about."

'The Baddy' is gaining popularity at a rapid pace in the UFC. The 27-year-old has had three fights in the promotion and won all of them. Making the wins even more impressive, Pimblett finished all three of his opponents and won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for each outing.

If 'The Baddy' continues to put his opponents away like this, he could potentially become a huge star in the sport.

