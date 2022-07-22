"How dare you get hurt!" - Fans give Darren Till grief for not showing up at UFC London

Middleweight contender Darren Till was all set to face off against fellow top-10 middleweight Jack Hermansson before he had to withdraw due to injury. While the injury is undisclosed, this marks the second time that Till has pulled out of a scheduled fight against Hermansson.

This makes it even more painful for the Englishman considering UFC Fight Night was taking place in London at the O2 Arena. Injury robbed him of a chance to be the homecoming hero, but he found solace in taking up Chris Curtis' offer of cornering him against Hermansson.

Chris Curtis has grabbed an opportunity for a fight against a ranked opponent to prove that his eight-fight win streak is no fluke. While stepping in for Till, he also graciously offered 'The Gorilla' a spot in his corner which the latter accepted.

However, in a sincere note to fans, Darren Till revealed that he would not make an appearance in Curtis' corner via Twitter:

"I won't be cornering Chris this weekend at UFC London, I feel it would be disrespectful to the whole situation after pulling out of the fight to then turn up to the corner of the fight. I wish Chris the best of luck he's a proper guy & we trained together & he can do good things, I also wish Jack the best of luck may both men have a good fight."

After wishing both fighters luck, Till revealed that he needs to take it easy on his body so as to not risk further physical complications:

"Only problem right now is that my body is brittle through years of hard torment day in day to the body. I need to take a more controlled relaxed approach in the next 10 years!"

UFC fans react to Darren Till not making an appearance at UFC London

A fan favorite and a complete entertainment package, Darren Till's presence will be missed at UFC London even if he is not on the card.

His tweet drew an impassioned response from his loving fans:

Urban Meyer is Super Christian 🦸 @WhereAr99083171 @darrentill2 How dare you get hurt! Whats wrong with you getting hurt! Its not that hard to not get hurt all you have to do is avoid it! Arg!!! @darrentill2 How dare you get hurt! Whats wrong with you getting hurt! Its not that hard to not get hurt all you have to do is avoid it! Arg!!!

JohnBerry95 @John_Berry95 @darrentill2 If I was you, I’d just fight through the injury like a true alpha.. @darrentill2 If I was you, I’d just fight through the injury like a true alpha.. https://t.co/GtDGYvrvJc

Roberto Carlo @robertoELganga @darrentill2 So if one isn’t a fighter, one is a couch potato? Are those the only 2 options? Note - I respect, agree, and support your decision on the cornering. Also, your a fav for me. Just annoyed at the couch potato comment. @darrentill2 So if one isn’t a fighter, one is a couch potato? Are those the only 2 options? Note - I respect, agree, and support your decision on the cornering. Also, your a fav for me. Just annoyed at the couch potato comment.

While some took the satirical route in response to his 'couch potato' comment, others vehemently expressed their displeasure at being referred to as such.

Em @EmMMAfan @darrentill2 Surely recovery is part of the process? And it's not just that you need to take a break more? Or you're saying your training hasn't been suitable for you? If your body is "brittle" this isn't a newly discovered thing right? You haven't only just found this out? Or have you? @darrentill2 Surely recovery is part of the process? And it's not just that you need to take a break more? Or you're saying your training hasn't been suitable for you? If your body is "brittle" this isn't a newly discovered thing right? You haven't only just found this out? Or have you?

MMA SQUABBLER @MMASquabbler @darrentill2 After initially accepting to show up, you pulled out just like you did for the fight itself. @darrentill2 After initially accepting to show up, you pulled out just like you did for the fight itself.

sal @SalvadorAlva02 @darrentill2 why does this dude have fans he’s a legit deadbeat ufc fighter lmao @darrentill2 why does this dude have fans he’s a legit deadbeat ufc fighter lmao

LBR Investments @legalbankrobbin @darrentill2 No ur body isn’t bridle . U don’t take care of it . “I do recovery” ya ok pal I bet ur drinkin , I bet ur doin nicotine , I bet ur doing something ur not supposed too . That’s y ur body is failing @darrentill2 No ur body isn’t bridle . U don’t take care of it . “I do recovery” ya ok pal I bet ur drinkin , I bet ur doin nicotine , I bet ur doing something ur not supposed too . That’s y ur body is failing

Some Twitter users showed no sympathy towards Till's injury woes.

JJ @JJMMA02 @darrentill2 again. Get on that 279 Card, win or lose, u lose all the chances u don’t take. Go down on the shield 🛡 @HaydenHunter_12 D, come on man. At least you could of graced the London fans with ur presence and Chris could of used u. Idk whats going on with u but u need to find that fireagain. Get on that 279 Card, win or lose, u lose all the chances u don’t take. Go down on the shield 🛡 @darrentill2 @HaydenHunter_12 D, come on man. At least you could of graced the London fans with ur presence and Chris could of used u. Idk whats going on with u but u need to find that fire 🔥 again. Get on that 279 Card, win or lose, u lose all the chances u don’t take. Go down on the shield 🛡

FukUK @imagindraggin6 @darrentill2 Cmon man. We all know you just don’t want to get slept in front of your home crowd again @darrentill2 Cmon man. We all know you just don’t want to get slept in front of your home crowd again

Wikz @wikzgetbusy @darrentill2 First you pull out the fight now you pull out the corner ? @darrentill2 First you pull out the fight now you pull out the corner ?

Alex @Alex56792286 @darrentill2 why would anyone want you in their corner?? @darrentill2 why would anyone want you in their corner??

Many fans called him out on ducking a fight and not making it up to his fans by at least cornering Chris Curtis. Darren Till appears to have got thick enough skin for all of it at least.

