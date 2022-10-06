"But the football tournament is supporting #slavery" - Fans give mixed reactions to Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest Etihad Airways commercial for upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long been known as an avid football fan and is proud to call himself a Real Madrid supporter. With the FIFA World Cup taking place in less than two months, 'The Eagle' took part in an Etihad Airways commercial promoting the upcoming event.

The World Cup is taking place in Qatar, and there has been plenty of controversy regarding the treatment of the people building the infrastructure. The Human Rights Watch has highlighted the ridiculous nature of the Kafala System.

The system, which is designed to give control of migrant workers' employment and immigration status to private companies in Jordan, Lebanon and other Arab Gulf countries.

The treatment of the employees who built the stadiums in Qatar has created outrage amongst football fans. With Nurmagomedov's participation in a commercial promoting the World Cup, some MMA fans have now joined the criticism.

"selling out champ? good airline though, but the football tournament is supporting #slavery"

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

#Etihad Had the pleasure of flying @etihad with a special guest onboard from Abu Dhabi to Doha. When flying for the biggest football tournament of the year expect nothing less than extraordinary with them. More on my experience here etihad.com/football #Etihad airways Had the pleasure of flying @etihad with a special guest onboard from Abu Dhabi to Doha. When flying for the biggest football tournament of the year expect nothing less than extraordinary with them. More on my experience here etihad.com/football#Etihad #Etihadairways https://t.co/IrSBeUp8Bv

Gabriel @hadzum @TeamKhabib @etihad khabib has time to post oil money AD but doesn't have time to speak on people of Dagestan @TeamKhabib @etihad khabib has time to post oil money AD but doesn't have time to speak on people of Dagestan

𝕸𝖆𝖏𝖎𝖉- @HamburgerrR__ @TeamKhabib @etihad dont forget the 10k where died for the stadium in kata @TeamKhabib @etihad dont forget the 10k where died for the stadium in kata

Conor McGregor was recently cast in a movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, but one fan suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a better actor than the Irishman.

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't think Charles Oliveira will be at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made an incredibly bold claim that Charles Oliveira will not show up at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. At the event on October 22, 'Do Bronx' is scheduled to face Islam Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov and Makhachev have been training partners and friends for decades. 'The Eagle' could be attempting to play mind games with Oliveira on behalf of his protoge.

'The Eagle' did not provide a reason as to why he felt 'Do Bronx' wouldn't show up to UFC 280. Speculation as to what exactly motivated the former lightweight champion to make such a claim is still ongoing.

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world."

Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

Charles Oliveria infamously missed weight in his previous title fight against Justin Gaethje, although there was plenty of controversy surrounding the scales used behind the scenes.

