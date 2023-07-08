Fans go crazy as 7'1" Shaq towers over UFC Champion Leon Edwards - "How you gonna land a headshot dead?"

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards posted a picture with Shaquille O'Neal on Instagram. The post has fans asking the champion if he can land a "headshot dead" on the former professional American basketball player, who stands a staggering 7'1 tall.

A fan curiously tried to find out Rocky's chances of landing a head kick on Shaq:

"Who thinks Leon could headkick Shaq?"

A fan reacting to Edwards' post

Another fan was full of praise for 'Rocky's "aesthetic physique."

"This is why Leon Edwards has the most aesthetic physique in the universe."

A user praising Leon Edwards' physique

This fan had some advice for the UFC welterweight champion:

"Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle."

A user reacting to Edwards' post with advice

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans reacting to Leon Edwards' Instagram post

Leon Edwards stunned Kamaru Usman with a devastating head-kick KO victory to clinch the welterweight title from him at UFC 278. The bout also brought an end to the 'Nigerian Nightmare's prolific 15-fight win streak on top of giving birth to the "headshot" taunt.

Leon Edwards now readies himself to face Colby Covington in his second title defense

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has expressed his agreement to face Colby Covington in his second title defense this year. 'Rocky' had initially adopted a firm stance against fighting Covington, feeling he hadn't done enough to deserve a title shot. 'Chaos' has remained out of the competition for over a year and is 2-2 since 2019.

In an interview with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Colby Covington responded to Edward's refusal to fight him by claiming that the UFC would strip him of the welterweight title:

"He will get stripped. He's not the draw on this division Mike, I'm the draw look at the numbers from over the weekend. I didn't even fight and my numbers powered over the main event of those f*cking nobodies you know. Leon Scott Marty fakenewsman...No one wants to see those guys."

Now the bout between the two is confirmed by Edwards himself, with 'Rocky' defending the title in Abu Dhabi in October at UFC 294 or New York in November at UFC 295 this year:

"Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington welterweight title fight will take place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi or UFC 295 in New York."

MMA UNCENSORED @MMAUNCENSORED1 Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington welterweight title fight will take place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi or UFC 295 in New York. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington welterweight title fight will take place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi or UFC 295 in New York. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/p9dEsqDQOA

Poll : 0 votes