"What an absolute legend" - Fans hail James Krause as the real 'BMF' after he volunteers to fight Chris Curtis on one-day's notice at UFC Fight Night 194

UFC welterweight James Krause volunteered to fight at UFC Vegas 39 on one day notice
Bhavesh Purohit
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 09, 2021 02:34 AM IST
James Krause sure knows a thing or two about accepting short-notice UFC fights. Following Phil Hawes' refusal to challenge replacement fighter Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 39 this weekend, Krause agreed to face 'The Action Man' on just 24-hour notice.

However, according to Krause, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) vetoed the proposed fight, reported ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

What a wild 20 minutes 😅@TheJamesKrause is a bad man 😤 #UFCVegas39 (via @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/s47JMUkW3O

Krause, who owns the Glory MMA and Fitness gym, will be cornering flyweight Tim Elliot on tomorrow's card. When he learned Curtis was left without an opponent in what would be his first UFC fight, the 35-year-old gladly decided to save the day and also collect a quick paycheck.

Curtis was replacing Hawes' original opponent Derron Winn, who reportedly withdrew from UFC Vegas 39 due to illness. Reluctant to challenge Curtis in the 11th hour development, Hawes preferred to pull out of the event.

Recognizing Krause's courage to step into the octagon at one-day's notice, the MMA community showered the UFC veteran with high praise.

Wow! James Krause is a legend. twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s…
Real BMF James Krause ready to go anytime anywhere twitter.com/bokamotoESPN/s…
James Krause is Top5 BMF in the UFC twitter.com/bokamotoESPN/s…
That's it. James Krause vs. Dan Hooker for the BMF belt, book it ASAP #MMATwitter twitter.com/bokamotoESPN/s…
James Krause for BMF twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s…
Sucks that the commission couldn’t let it happen, but THE James Krause is game asf👏👏💯 twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s…
@The James Krause is a gangster of the highest proportions #mmatwitter twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s…
James Krause is just built different. 👑 twitter.com/thejameskrause…
Was literally just talking ab how much of a savage James Krause is not even 2 hours ago, and this pops up. True fighter. @TheJamesKrause twitter.com/bokamotoespn/s…
James Krause = Bad Ass Mofo
#UFCVEGAS39 https://t.co/ySMbvc71kh

This isn't the first time Krause has been willing to accept a short-notice fight. In fact, he has consistently done that throughout his 13-year long MMA career. At UFC 247, Krause fought Trevon Giles after replacing Antonio Arroyo one day before the event. He lost the bout via a close split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

When was James Krause's last UFC fight?

James Krause's last fight was against Claudio Silva at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. 'The Korean Zombie' in October 2020. Bouncing back strong from his loss to Trevon Giles, Krause defeated Silva comfortably via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

On a bad leg 🤭@TheJamesKrause halts Silva's win streak with just weeks notice[ Action continues on #ESPNPlus https://t.co/qjz910JWo6

Krause has only lost one of his last eight fights. Although his middleweight debut was spoiled by Giles, the Virginia-born fighter has made it clear that he doesn't mind exchanging heavy leather in the 185-pound division.

Krause's current MMA record stands at 28-8. He has traded blows with the likes of Donald Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Ricardo Lamas, Michael Johnson and more. Along with being an active fighter, Krause trains a total of 13 UFC fighters at his gym.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
