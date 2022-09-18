"Conor is the type of guy to plan his own surprise party" - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor asking for a post-workout after shadowboxing

Fans have chimed in with reactions to former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor's latest shadowboxing footage. In a video featured on TheMacLife YouTube channel, McGregor can be seen shadowboxing, jestingly asking for a post-workout drink, and having fun on set. McGregor has been filming his part for the 'Road House' action movie remake.

Watch UFC megastar Conor McGregor's shadowboxing footage in the video below:

In the video's comments section, some fans lauded McGregor for his bulked-up physique. However, others opined that 'The Notorious' looked too heavy and stiff. Meanwhile, one fan jested about McGregor's self-adulation, while another joked about his speedo:

"Conor is the type of guy to plan his own surprise party."

"The Speedo King"

Some fans insinuated that McGregor was under the influence of cocaine. Another internet user claimed that the Irishman has only fought cameras and Twitter ever since losing his grudge match to archnemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018:

"That American coke just hits different"

"My man is coked up again, good lad"

"This man only fights cameras and Twitter after his soul was taken by khabib."

Furthermore, a fan mocked Conor McGregor for purportedly being out of breath after a few punches. Another fan jibed at McGregor over not having won a fight since 2020:

"Threw a few punches and already breathing hard lol"

"Has to box his shadow because that's a fight he can win"

A fan mockingly indicated that Conor McGregor might return from his injury hiatus only in 2025. Some fans suggested that McGregor's overweight. Meanwhile, one YouTube commenter asserted that a younger version of McGregor would've easily beaten his current version:

"He might fight in 2025"

"He's ready for the heavyweight division"

"The early Conor would have clowned this guy."

Is a change of weight class on the cards for Conor McGregor?

MMA icon Conor McGregor has competed in the featherweight (145-pound), lightweight (155-pound), and welterweight (170-pound) divisions over the course of his career. While he's previously held UFC titles at featherweight and lightweight, he's consistently maintained that he'd love to become the UFC's first three-division champion by winning welterweight gold.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

McGregor's last fight was a lightweight bout in July 2021. He's expected to recover from a leg injury and make his comeback in early 2023. The consensus is that 'Mystic Mac' could return to welterweight and pursue the 170-pound belt moving forward.

It's believed that this could be the primary reason behind the 34-year-old bulking up as of late. As of this time, details concerning his next opponent and exact comeback date remain enshrouded in mystery.

