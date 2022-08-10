"STOP SHOWING CLIPS FROM 20 YRS AGO" - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor's claims of "biggest comeback" to UFC ahead of Hollywood debut

Certain sections of the MMA community reacted hilariously to Conor McGregor’s comeback announcement. Earlier today, the former two-division champion promised fans “the biggest sports comeback in all of history.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed since suffering a devastating leg injury in his last fight in July 2021. However, the Irishman is reportedly planning to return to the octagon in February/March 2023.

Furthermore, the UFC megastar is set to make his feature film debut. McGregor will star in the remake of the 1989 movie ‘Road House’, with his shooting schedule expected to commence this month.

Ahead of his Hollywood debut, McGregor has vowed to make a comeback in the sport of MMA. He tweeted a video of highlights from some of his past victories alongside a statement that read as follows:

“The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history. Will you be a witness?”

Check out the video below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history.

Will you be a witness? 🥷 The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history. Will you be a witness? 🥷 https://t.co/uej8Hp6VzF

One fan responded by taking a stinging jibe at McGregor:

“ONCE AGAIN YOURE 5-5 IN YOUR LAST TEN INCLUDING MAYWEATHER , STOP SHOWING CLIPS FROM 20 YRS AGO IT FEELS LIKE 🤣🤣🤣 CUT IT THE FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOK OUT.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Witness you getting knocked out, choked out, and snap your leg? I’ll be a witness.”

M24BA4LiFE @MaMbATimeeeee @TheNotoriousMMA ONCE AGAIN YOURE 5-5 IN YOUR LAST TEN INCLUDING MAYWEATHER , STOP SHOWING CLIPS FROM 20 YRS AGO IT FEELS LIKE 🤣🤣🤣 CUT IT THE FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOK OUT @TheNotoriousMMA ONCE AGAIN YOURE 5-5 IN YOUR LAST TEN INCLUDING MAYWEATHER , STOP SHOWING CLIPS FROM 20 YRS AGO IT FEELS LIKE 🤣🤣🤣 CUT IT THE FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOK OUT

Devers’ 🍦 @redsoxopinions @TheNotoriousMMA Witness you getting knocked out, choked out, and snap your leg? I’ll be a witness. @TheNotoriousMMA Witness you getting knocked out, choked out, and snap your leg? I’ll be a witness.

Furthermore, several fans reiterated that Conor McGregor was simply living in the past. Some fans went as far as even jibing at his alleged alcoholism:

“Lotta old footage you dusted off there brother.” Another Twitter user noted, “Please stop drinking.”

blindMMAFan @anayzio @TheNotoriousMMA Lotta old footage you dusted off there brother @TheNotoriousMMA Lotta old footage you dusted off there brother

Nevertheless, not all fans are pessimistic regarding Conor McGregor’s comeback. Some Twitter users appeared to gladly welcome the Irishman’s return :

One fan asserted, “yes champ champ.” Another fan exclaimed, “I can’t wait!!!!!!” Moreover, a fan promised, “I will be a witness!!!” Besides, another Twitter user predicted, “Gonna be LEGENDARY.”

Is a grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé on the horizon for Conor McGregor?

Presently, Charles Oliveira is scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22nd. Many view Dagestan’s Makhachev as the favorite to win that fight and emerge as the new lightweight champion.

Intriguingly, McGregor has long been at odds with Makhachev and more so with the latter’s childhood friend, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC280 A new lightweight champion will be crowned on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi A new lightweight champion will be crowned on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi 👑 #UFC280 https://t.co/Kvsa5TFAtK

The consensus is that although Nurmagomedov retired in October 2020 and is unlikely to ever return to MMA again, his longtime training partner and protégé Makhachev could continue their rivalry with McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ is currently on a two-fight losing streak. However, considering the plethora of variables at play, McGregor could very well find himself fighting for the title in 2023, provided Makhachev gets past Oliveira.

