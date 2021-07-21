5 reasons why the UFC must book a matchup between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor down the line

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor have long shared a rivalry owing to Makhachev's bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Most recently, Makhachev even said that McGregor's broken leg at UFC 264 was something the Irishman deserved.

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight skid, with both defeats coming against #1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. Poirier handed McGregor the first TKO loss of his career earlier this year in the main event of UFC 257. This laid the foundation for a high stakes trilogy fight between the two which headlined UFC 264.

However, the bout ended unexpectedly after McGregor was rendered unfit to continue due to a broken leg at the end of round one. Irrespective of whether he caused the injury, Dustin Poirier emerged the winner via TKO due to doctor stoppage. 'The Notorious' has now dropped to #9 in UFC lightweight rankings while he recovers from a broken tibia.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev has jumped up four places on the UFC's lightweight ladder with his recent victory over Thiago Moises. Makhachev put on yet another dominant grappling display to pick up a fourth-round submission win at UFC Vegas 31. Currently ranked at #5, Islam Makhachev is riding a spectacular eight-fight win streak which could soon lead to title contention.

Take a look at five reasons why we should potentially see a clash between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev down the line:

#5. The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev's camps

Islam Makhachev's manager, Rizwan Magomedov, recently said that he would like Makhachev to settle the rivalry with Conor McGregor. The rivalry in question dates back to the most lucrative fight in UFC history. That was when McGregor faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor notched up the trash talk for that one, leading to a personal feud with the Dagestani's camp. While McGregor lost the fight via fourth-round submission, the rivalry did not end there.

Both McGregor and Khabib's teammates breached the octagon and traded hands in an absolute brawl after the fight. Despite three years having passed since the incident, the two camps continue to nurture a long-standing feud. This definitely provides a good backdrop for Islam Makhachev to take on 'The Notorious' when he makes a return to the octagon.

