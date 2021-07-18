Islam Makhachev's manager wants him to fight Conor McGregor to settle the rivalry between both teams

Islam Makhachev's manager, Rizwan Magomedov, reportedly wants his high-profile client to take on former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a 'dream fight'.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Magomedov told him he wants Islam Makhachev to fight Conor McGregor to settle the rivalry between the two camps once and for all. Magomedov was probably referring to the rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The feud led to a fight between the pair at UFC 229 back in 2018.

However, the rivalry didn't end there. Both McGregor and Khabib's teammates got involved in physical exchanges in the chaotic aftermath of the fight. To date, members of both camps haven't seen eye to eye. Islam Makhachev would love to end the rivalry on behalf of his teammate Nurmagomedov when 'The Notorious' returns to the octagon:

"Team Makhachev taking post-fight victory photos in the back. Makhachev's manager tells me this fight -- Islam vs. Conor -- is now his "dream fight." Says it would finish all of the leftover business between the two teams," wrote Okamoto on Twitter.

Team Makhachev taking post-fight victory photos in the back. Makhachev's manager tells me this fight -- Islam vs. Conor -- is now his "dream fight." Says it would finish all of the leftover business between the two teams. https://t.co/SeO7VJ6dLe — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz wants Islam Makhachev to fight Conor McGregor down the line. Abdelaziz also said he wants Makhachev to break the Irishman's neck inside the octagon.

Also read: Are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev biological brothers?

Islam Makhachev has his sights set on a title shot down the line

While his manager wants him to fight McGregor over the rivalry, as well as the big purse involved in the matchup, Islam Makhachev has his sights set firmly on the title. Following his win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31, Islam Makhachev said he wants to fight top-contenders in the division henceforth:

"Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) tells me he his ideal next fight would be Michael Chandler. Interested in Rafael dos Anjos and Tony Ferguson, as well. He also says he thinks Dustin Poirier will be the champion, when he gets his shot at a UFC title," wrote Brett Okamoto on Twitter.

Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) tells me he his ideal next fight would be Michael Chandler. Interested in Rafael dos Anjos and Tony Ferguson, as well. He also says he thinks Dustin Poirier will be the champion, when he gets his shot at a UFC title. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2021

Also read: Islam Makhachev wants to wrap up "unfinished business" with Tony Ferguson to prove he was never on Khabib Nurmagomedov's level

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Jack Cunningham