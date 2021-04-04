UFC pay-per-views headlined by Conor McGregor reportedly garner an average of over 1 million buys

Conor McGregor might not be in his prime at the moment but he is still undoubtedly one of the UFC's biggest stars. According to a recent tweet from Chisanga Malata of Sun Sport, UFC pay-per-views headlined by Conor McGregor bring in over 1 million buys on average.

According to Malata, PPV events featuring 'The Notorious One' have totalled 11,595,429 PPV buys at an average of 1,449,428. Providing details, Malata wrote on Twitter-

"Following my tweet about Jon Jones, I thought I'd see how many PPV buys Conor McGregor has garnered: Only one, yes one, of the eight cards he's headlined has done under 1 million. His last three fights? All north of 1.3mill buys."

Chisanga Malata's tweet came as a follow-up to an earlier post regarding pay-per-views headlined by Jon Jones. According to Malata, Jones' recent Twitter rant about deserving better pay has some legitimacy. Revealing details of PPV events featuring the former UFC light heavyweight champion, Malata wrote on Twitter-

"To those saying Jon Jones doesn't deserve to be paid: Excluding his last two PPV events, only six of the cards he's headlined have pulled less than 500k buys. Total PPV buys: 7,122,000. Average buys: 547,846. "Men lie, women lie, numbers don't." The man deserves more (money)."

Conor McGregor's last bout was the second biggest PPV in UFC history

Conor McGregor might have lost against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 but that certainly doesn't take away from the Irishman's star power. The rematch between McGregor and Poirier did a whopping 1.6 million PPV buys worldwide with 1.2 million on ESPN+ in the United States.

UFC 257 was the second largest PPV in the promotion's history, only behind Conor McGregor's lucrative grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC 229 headliner remains in the highest position, having attracted 2.4 million pay-per-view buys.

Conor McGregor is certainly one of the biggest UFC stars. He's featured in all of the promotion's top five pay-per-views. With a wider scope, McGregor has featured in seven of the top ten pay-per-views in UFC history.