Conor McGregor biggest payday: How much did the UFC pay The Notorious?

Thus far, Conor McGregor's most lucrative fight in the UFC was the rematch against Dustin Poirier last January, in which 'The Notorious One' reportedly earned at least $5 million.

But according to some projections, Conor McGregor's purse has potentially reached $20 million due to sponsors and a share of pay-per-view sales.

According to Sports Daily, the Irishman has made over $20 million in career earnings from his 13 matches as a mixed martial artist competing in the UFC.

While his most famous fight in the promotion was against his nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, the bout is only the fifth in terms of profitability in his MMA career.

The UFC fined both Khabib and Conor McGregor $50,000 from their purse for that bout because of the infamous post-fight brawl.

The wins over Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez are tied in second as the most lucrative fights the Irishman has had in the UFC, with earnings reaching over the $3 million mark.

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's earnings as a boxer dwarf all of his gains as a mixed martial artist. The Irishman has made more money out of the boxing fight with legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather than from all of his 13 MMA fights in the UFC together.

The Notorious One has reportedly earned over $30 million for the 'Money Fight' in 2017. No wonder Conor McGregor solidly considers having another boxing match in the future.

Conor McGregor pay per fight record

UFC on Fuel TV 9 (06/03/2013): Win over Marcus Brimage – $76,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus);*

UFC Fight Night 26 (17/08/2013): Win over Max Holloway – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus);

UFC Fight Night 46 (19/07/2014): Win over Diego Brandao – $82,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus);*

UFC 178 (27/09/2014): Win over Dustin Poirier – $200,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus);

UFC Fight Night 59 (18/01/2015): Win over Dennis Siver – $220,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus);

UFC 189 (11/07/2015): – Win over Chad Mendes – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship);

UFC 194 (12/12/2015): – Win over Jose Aldo – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship);

UFC 196 (05/03/2016): Loss to Nate Diaz – $1,090,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship);

UFC 202 (20/08/2016): Win over Nate Diaz – $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship);

UFC 205 (12/11/2016): Win over Eddie Alvarez – $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship);*

UFC 229 (06/09/2018): Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov – $2,980,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 fine for post-fight brawl);

UFC 246 (18/01/2020): Win over Donald Cerrone – $3,060,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay);

UFC 257 (23/01/2021): Loss to Dustin Poirier – $5,020,000 ($5,000,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay);

* denotes an estimated purse. It is important to note that these values do not include any undisclosed pay-per-view or any other bonuses.

Total UFC Career Earnings: $20,102,000

Boxing

27/08/2017 – Loss to Floyd Mayweather – $30,000,000

Total Boxing Career Earnings:

$30,000,000