"Paulo's next opponent will be in a wheelchair" - Fans hilariously react to Paulo Costa's "6 weeks out then I can fight another senior fella" tweet

Fans had hilarious reactions to Paulo Costa’s tweet addressing his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. Costa recently fought tooth-and-nail to secure a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 on August 20.

Costa suffered a hand injury in the grueling fight. On that note, ‘The Eraser’ previously suggested that despite wanting to make a quick turnaround, his injury might delay his comeback until December or January.

Intriguingly, Costa has now tweeted that he’ll probably be out for six weeks only. Jibing at the 37-year-old Rockhold over his age, the 31-year-old Costa highlighted that he’d like to fight another “senior fella” next.

Paulo Costa’s tweet featured a video of him punching Luke Rockhold’s face alongside a graphic of what appears to be an image of an MRI/X-ray report of a broken hand. Costa's tweet read as follows:

“I didn’t know that motherf**ker has a hard nose lol. 6 weeks out then I can fight another senior fella”

Keeping in line with Costa’s hilarious Twitter persona, one fan jested that Rockhold’s trash talk probably hurt him, which is why he’s still jibing at the now-retired fighter. Meanwhile, another fan joked that Costa’s next opponent would probably be in a wheelchair. Similarly, a few others also joined in the fun:

“Damn…he really hurt your feelings. You cant stop talking about him.”

“Paulo's next opponent will be in a wheelchair”

A Twitter user reminded Paulo Costa of facing UFC lightweight Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett in an ice cream eating competition. Another user urged him to stop milking his win against Rockhold, who’d returned after a three-year hiatus.

One fan speculated that another former UFC middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, might be Costa’s next target.

Moreover, a fan empathized with Costa and insinuated that the broken hand caused him to hold back in his fight against Rockhold:

“weidman next?”

“Damn that’s no small break, kinda makes sense why he stopped throwing as much. That’s a BAD break.”

Is a Paulo Costa title shot on the cards in 2023?

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to defend his title against arch-nemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on November 12. As for fan-favorite KO artist Paulo Costa, his next fight will be the last of his current UFC contract.

It's believed that should Paulo Costa win his next fight and re-sign with the UFC, he could be just one more win away from another shot at the middleweight belt. A Costa title shot in 2023 would be more likely if Pereira beats Adesanya for the belt.

‘The Eraser’ has had a bad loss against the reigning champion but hasn’t faced Pereira as of yet.

