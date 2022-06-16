Paulo Costa invites Paddy Pimblett for "ice cream eating competition" after the two share friendly exchange on Twitter

In yet another friendly social media exchange, Paulo Costa has invited UFC's rising prospect Paddy Pimblett for an ice-cream eating competition after their respective fights in July.

During his previous fight against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa struggled greatly to stay within the middleweight limit and was forced to switch to a light heavyweight contest at the last moment.

Paddy Pimblett is known for his efficient weight-cutting strategies, and Costa appears to be aware of it. He took to Twitter to jokingly ask 'The Baddy' for assistance with his upcoming fight against Luke Rockhold.

Paddy Pimblett has agreed to help out 'Borrachinha'. Since then, the two have indulged in several friendly exchanges over Twitter and seem to have bonded a lot.

In a recent interaction between the two, the Brazilian has challenged Pimblett for an ice-eating competition once both are done with their respective fights.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Brazilian wrote:

"Im inviting you mr@theufcbaddyto a friendly ice cream eating competition after fights 🤩🥶 what do you think? 🤜🤛 "

You can check out Costa's latest tweet below:

In the upcoming UFC event on July 23, Paddy Pimblett will face Jordan Leavitt. Paulo Costa is also reportedly scheduled to fight former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in August. Many are skeptical that the Brazilian will be able to make weight in his upcoming fight after the weight-cutting controversy in his previous fight.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Costa's opponent Rockhold had this to say regarding the issue:

"There's no little insight, there's nothing to that. The UFC will be monitoring his weight weekly and we'll be dancing at a proper weight. If he can't make the weight, there will be a transition I'm sure at some point."

Paulo Costa and his issues with being able to make 185lbs has definitely been a concern for many, including the fighter himself. Hopefully, with efficient strategy and planning, Costa will be able to make it to the middleweight limit and fans will get to see him fight Rockhold.

Paddy Pimblett claims the crowd in London would be even “bigger and better” than his last UK event

The UFC London event, held in March of this year at the O2 Arena in London, England, drew a huge crowd. The energy of the crowd at the event also surprised UFC president Dana White.

On a recent episode of his podcast Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy, the Scouser spoke with PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane and predicted that his upcoming fight against fellow lightweight Jordan Leavitt would be even bigger:

“Lad, it was active,” Pimblett said, “It was sick. And the next one’s gonna be bigger and better, lad.”

You can check out Paddy Pimblett’s statements about UFC London in the video below:

