"We need Irish Khabib" - Fans hilariously react to Twitter user sharing 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse' inspired meme featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC fans on Twitter seemed to enjoy a meme enumerating the different versions of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The meme was inspired by the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, where different versions of the friendly neighborhood superhero made appearances.

According to the meme, Islam Makhachev is 'Khabib 2.0', while Khamzat Chimaev is the evil version of the UFC Hall of Famer. Furthermore, Kamaru Usman is branded as "African Khabib," while Bryce Mitchell is 'Redneck Khabib.'

Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Mokaev, and Hasbulla are also branded as multiverse counterparts of the former undefeated champ.

Check out the meme below:

The meme found its way to Bryce Mitchell's timeline. The UFC featherweight prospect seemingly found it hilarious as he commented on it.

Meanwhile, a few fans suggested more entries. One commenter thinks Jailton Almeida was 'Brazilian Khabib,' another put forth Bo Nickal as 'American Khabib,' and a third commenter suggested Magomed Ankalaev as 'Huge Khabib.'

Check out more of the tweets below:

Toxic Punk @MerlSweatshirt @ukraniandream You missed the opportunity to say ”Nurmagomedoverse” and I’m NOT happy about it @ukraniandream You missed the opportunity to say ”Nurmagomedoverse” and I’m NOT happy about it

kJ @jniinj @ukraniandream And people think he is not a super star. He made MMA relevant in the Muslim world, Asia and beyond. He is arguably the biggest super star UFC has seen besides Connor @ukraniandream And people think he is not a super star. He made MMA relevant in the Muslim world, Asia and beyond. He is arguably the biggest super star UFC has seen besides Connor

Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes Khamzat Chimaev's actions

Khabib Nurmagomedov had some choice words for Khamzat Chimev following the latter’s antics and weight mismanagement ahead of UFC 279 last week.

According to the former UFC lightweight champ, Chimaev's lack of discipline is not a good example of how a Muslim should behave. Speaking at a recent event hosted by the non-profit organization Human Appeal, Nurmagomedov said:

"If you are a Muslim, you should have good people around you – Muslims who can say: 'Hey, don’t do this,'... I recently watched the weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev. I followed what was happening with his weight and looked at his team. There are no Muslims around him and this is very bad. Because if you are a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you. [They] will say: “Come back, do this."

The UFC Hall of Famer added:

"When you become famous and rich, when you gain power and [around you] there are no people who will give advice or you do not listen to them, then something will happen. You need good people, even if you don’t like it, you need them."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

'Borz', of course, was involved in multiple controversies in the lead-up to UFC 279. He was entagled in a backstage altercation with Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz and missed weight for his welterweight bout.

