"You’re actually a 24/7 hater. Fake humble" - Fans lash out at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting Charles Oliveira will not show up to fight Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been vocal in promoting his protege Islam Makhachev for his UFC 280 lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira. In his recent comments about the UFC 280 headliner, Nurmagomedov appeared confident to the point of sounding dismissive.
According to 'The Eagle', Oliveira will never make it to Abu Dhabi, and Makhachev will end up defeating the backup fighter, Beneil Dariush. Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter:
"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"
However, Nurmagomedov has seemingly lost some favor with fans due to his latest comments. Some even believe that the 'humble' persona 'The Eagle' was erstwhile known for was 'fake'. @ClydeYouTube wrote:
"You’re actually a 24/7 hater. Fake humble."
The retired Nurmagomedov trash-talking an active UFC uncrowned champ did not go down well with fans.
Several fans also held Nurmagomedov's former manager and close associate Ali Abdelaziz responsible for the comments. Fans believe Abdelaziz, who manages both Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, often uses Nurmagomedov's social media.
Charles Oliveira believes his fight against Islam Makhachev is the UFC attempt to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with an unblemished 29-0 record after defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020. UFC boss Dana White initially dismissed the notion as an emotional upheaval, promising to bring back 'The Eagle'.
But the former lightweight champion has remained firm on his stance, and White has seemingly accepted his retirement over time. However, Charles Oliveira believes the UFC still hopes to bring Nurmagomedov out of retirement.
'Do Bronx' has openly admitted that he never wanted to fight Makhachev and was originally eyeing a money fight against Conor McGregor. According to the Brazilian, his title fight with Makhachev is a desperate attempt by the UFC to bring back 'The Eagle'. Asked whether he intended to end Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, 'do Bronx' said on the Flow Podcast:
“Honestly? I don’t think he’ll be back. I think this fight is happening now, mainly because of this, because the UFC wants him to come back.” h/t Brazilian MMA Legends
Watch the clip below: