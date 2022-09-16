"You’re actually a 24/7 hater. Fake humble" - Fans lash out at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting Charles Oliveira will not show up to fight Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been vocal in promoting his protege Islam Makhachev for his UFC 280 lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira. In his recent comments about the UFC 280 headliner, Nurmagomedov appeared confident to the point of sounding dismissive.

According to 'The Eagle', Oliveira will never make it to Abu Dhabi, and Makhachev will end up defeating the backup fighter, Beneil Dariush. Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter:

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib



Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

However, Nurmagomedov has seemingly lost some favor with fans due to his latest comments. Some even believe that the 'humble' persona 'The Eagle' was erstwhile known for was 'fake'. @ClydeYouTube wrote:

"You’re actually a 24/7 hater. Fake humble."

The retired Nurmagomedov trash-talking an active UFC uncrowned champ did not go down well with fans.

Trevor Pruitt @Coach_T_Pruitt @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA The amount of disrespect for a man who is still fighting and you are on the sidelines is wild. Retired MMA guys need to do better. All respect for Khabib but you are now a promoter/coach, chill. @CharlesDoBronxs won’t back down. @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA The amount of disrespect for a man who is still fighting and you are on the sidelines is wild. Retired MMA guys need to do better. All respect for Khabib but you are now a promoter/coach, chill. @CharlesDoBronxs won’t back down.

Sandra Meyland-lane @SMeylandLane @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA You sure do talk alot for someone who retired after defending his belt 3 times, and only ever fought bums on his way up. No one had easier opponents picked to build your "legacy" the fact that your even in the "goat" convo is funny when you look at who u fought. @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA You sure do talk alot for someone who retired after defending his belt 3 times, and only ever fought bums on his way up. No one had easier opponents picked to build your "legacy" the fact that your even in the "goat" convo is funny when you look at who u fought.

LJ @1872LJ @TeamKhabib



Charles will turn up to fight and defend his belt, he is going to beat Islam then maybe you will come back for the fight.



He also has a better Resume than you. @MAKHACHEVMMA I used to be a fan of you but man, stay quiet.Charles will turn up to fight and defend his belt, he is going to beat Islam then maybe you will come back for the fight.He also has a better Resume than you. @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA I used to be a fan of you but man, stay quiet. Charles will turn up to fight and defend his belt, he is going to beat Islam then maybe you will come back for the fight. He also has a better Resume than you. https://t.co/HkCK7eTAqd

Christini @Masterchrisssy @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA @profitisaiah_ Khabib constantly proving why he’s not even in the top 5 of @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA @profitisaiah_ Khabib constantly proving why he’s not even in the top 5 of 🐐

Several fans also held Nurmagomedov's former manager and close associate Ali Abdelaziz responsible for the comments. Fans believe Abdelaziz, who manages both Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, often uses Nurmagomedov's social media.

Miguel @HorusReed @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA Either this is Ali or you're becoming increasingly unlikeable @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA Either this is Ali or you're becoming increasingly unlikeable

lilsnowball @SnowballMMA @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA Come on Ali you didn’t even try this time @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA Come on Ali you didn’t even try this time

wbeard838 @ExpertJames1 @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA You guys wish for this to happen. You guys know charles is a real challenge. There is a new lw goat in town pipe down ali @TeamKhabib @MAKHACHEVMMA You guys wish for this to happen. You guys know charles is a real challenge. There is a new lw goat in town pipe down ali https://t.co/ZvJp3Nz45F

Charles Oliveira believes his fight against Islam Makhachev is the UFC attempt to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with an unblemished 29-0 record after defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020. UFC boss Dana White initially dismissed the notion as an emotional upheaval, promising to bring back 'The Eagle'.

But the former lightweight champion has remained firm on his stance, and White has seemingly accepted his retirement over time. However, Charles Oliveira believes the UFC still hopes to bring Nurmagomedov out of retirement.

'Do Bronx' has openly admitted that he never wanted to fight Makhachev and was originally eyeing a money fight against Conor McGregor. According to the Brazilian, his title fight with Makhachev is a desperate attempt by the UFC to bring back 'The Eagle'. Asked whether he intended to end Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, 'do Bronx' said on the Flow Podcast:

“Honestly? I don’t think he’ll be back. I think this fight is happening now, mainly because of this, because the UFC wants him to come back.” h/t Brazilian MMA Legends

Watch the clip below:

