Fans have a laugh as UFC fighter tries to grapple referee Chris Tognoni after getting finished - "Better takedown defense than Gastelum"

Steve Garcia's second-round KO finish over Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 83 has attracted attention for various reasons.

While fans are furious at referee Chris Tognoni for an alleged late stoppage of the bout, another moment during the fight has seemingly overshadowed the refereeing call.

After the fight was stopped by the official, a still-dazed Costa tried to grapple him, forcing Tognoni to defend himself from the bewildered fighter.

Unfortunately, the fighter didn't receive much empathy from a cheeky MMA fan base. Following the bizarre incident, fight fans rallied on social media to have a little fun at the Brazilian's expense.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Undefeated fighter calls out Muhammad Mokaev following UFC Vegas 83 win

Steve Garcia wasn't the only fighter to come out on top in convincing fashion at UFC Vegas 83.

Japanese fighter Tatsuro Taira improved his undefeated record to 14-0 as he clinched a second-round TKO win over Carlos Hernandez at the weekend's UFC fight card.

The surging contender has no intent to slow down and is hoping to finally face a ranked opponent in his next octagon outing. The 23-year-old even has a specific name in mind for his next fight. During his post-fight interview, he said:

"Well, I have always been asking for a ranker. [It] didn't happen this time, but for the next time, I should be ready for a ranker, right? [Where is] [Muhammad] Mokaev?"

Catch Tatsuro Taira's comments following his UFC Vegas 83 win below (1:11):