"It is nice to see Emanuel properly cleaning and caring for his billionaire" - Fans have a laugh as UFC owner Ari Emanuel is spotted hosing down Elon Musk aboard his yacht

UFC owner Ari Emanuel was recently seen hosing down business magnate Elon Musk aboard the latter's $50 million superyacht, named Zeus. The strange image incited some hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

Check out the tweets below:

Ryan Mac 🙃 @RMac18



pagesix.com/2022/07/18/shi… Here is Ari Emmanuel hosing down Elon Musk aboard a boat called Zeus, for some reason. Here is Ari Emmanuel hosing down Elon Musk aboard a boat called Zeus, for some reason. pagesix.com/2022/07/18/shi… https://t.co/IoYMIHoSlj

Taking a jibe at Emanuel, @Kaiten1978 wrote:

"It is nice to see Emmanuel is properly cleaning and caring for his billionaire"

Another user named @mark_novata took a dig at the plump Musk, comparing him to a seal.

Mark @mark_novata @RMac18 twitter.com/Lydia_fishing/… Lydia Raley @Lydia_fishing what would you do if a seal jumped on your boat and started eating all your bait!

Comment below



Vid creds unknown what would you do if a seal jumped on your boat and started eating all your bait!Comment belowVid creds unknown 😱 what would you do if a seal jumped on your boat and started eating all your bait!Comment belowVid creds unknown https://t.co/tiStTVsoT5 @RMac18 twitter.com/Lydia_fishing/…

Marc Silverstein @MarcOfApproval @RMac18 Afterwards, Emmanuel called Green Peace to roll Musk safely back into the water. @RMac18 Afterwards, Emmanuel called Green Peace to roll Musk safely back into the water.

Many fans drew outrageous comparisons between the UFC owner and an Ostrich of TikTok fame who is his namesake.

Musk's pale complexion also provided fans with plenty of fodder for laughter.

angry buni 🤬 @theangriestbuni @RMac18 What in the Ghost of Christmas Past is going on here?? Someone get Elon Tuckers testicle tanning kit and just start that knees. Jebus. @RMac18 What in the Ghost of Christmas Past is going on here?? Someone get Elon Tuckers testicle tanning kit and just start that knees. Jebus.

Some fans noted that the much fitter Emanuel was in fact ten years older than Musk.

Jodi Beggs @jodiecongirl @RMac18 one of these people is 10 years older than the other and i can't get over it @RMac18 one of these people is 10 years older than the other and i can't get over it

Ari Emanuel on fighter pay

Ari Emanuel is the CEO of Endeavor, the parent company that owns the UFC. Amidst widespread criticism with regards to fighter pay, Emanuel was asked to weigh in on the topic during an earnings call with investors back in March.

Brandon Ross from Lightshed Partners specifically highlighted criticisms from Jake Paul about the controversial revenue share paid to UFC fighters. Dismissing the issue entirely, Emanuel responded:

“I’m not commenting on that. I think we’ve done very well as it relates to the pay for the fighters.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul Live from the UFC call: Ari Emanuel asked about fighter comp and benefits driven by the attention JAKE PAUL is bringing to it by LightShed



Ari refused to comment on the concern around percentage paid to UFC fighters versus other athletes in other leagues



Change is coming y’all Live from the UFC call: Ari Emanuel asked about fighter comp and benefits driven by the attention JAKE PAUL is bringing to it by LightShedAri refused to comment on the concern around percentage paid to UFC fighters versus other athletes in other leaguesChange is coming y’all

Ahead of the earnings call, Endeavor released their fourth-quarter and final year earnings results for 2021 for the UFC, with the promotion recording its best financial year in history.

According to records, the UFC pays out 16 to 20 percent of the revenue to the athletes while other major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB pay out approximately 50%.

When the question of revenue share was first broached during the call, Endeavor chief financial officer Jason Lublin came to the UFC's defense. Lublin pointed out the substantial growth in fighter pay in the promotion since 2005. The Endeavor CFO said:

"We’ve increased fighter pay 600 percent since 2005. We’re investing in the business with performance institutes, food, recovery. We think we’ve done very, very well. As the revenue for the business increases, it has only benefited that business, and we’ve grown and the sport has grown and fighter pay has grown too. As I said, how much it’s gone up since 2005.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far