Create
Notifications

"It is nice to see Emanuel properly cleaning and caring for his billionaire" - Fans have a laugh as UFC owner Ari Emanuel is spotted hosing down Elon Musk aboard his yacht

Ari Emanuel (L) (via @PageSix on Twitter), Ari Emanuel with Elon Musk (R) (via @RMac81 on Twitter), UFC logo (via @ufc on Instagram)
Ari Emanuel (L) (via @PageSix on Twitter), Ari Emanuel with Elon Musk (R) (via @RMac81 on Twitter), UFC logo (via @ufc on Instagram)
Sayan Nag
Sayan Nag
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 20, 2022 10:10 AM IST

UFC owner Ari Emanuel was recently seen hosing down business magnate Elon Musk aboard the latter's $50 million superyacht, named Zeus. The strange image incited some hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

Check out the tweets below:

Here is Ari Emmanuel hosing down Elon Musk aboard a boat called Zeus, for some reason. pagesix.com/2022/07/18/shi… https://t.co/IoYMIHoSlj

Taking a jibe at Emanuel, @Kaiten1978 wrote:

"It is nice to see Emmanuel is properly cleaning and caring for his billionaire"

Another user named @mark_novata took a dig at the plump Musk, comparing him to a seal.

@RMac18 twitter.com/Lydia_fishing/…
@RMac18 Afterwards, Emmanuel called Green Peace to roll Musk safely back into the water.

Many fans drew outrageous comparisons between the UFC owner and an Ostrich of TikTok fame who is his namesake.

@RMac18 twitter.com/laliakay/statu…
@RMac18 And @elonmusk goes "Emmanuel, don't do it". twitter.com/renderfish/sta…
@RMac18 Here is an Emmanuel that I can relate to !! twitter.com/hiitaylorblake…

Musk's pale complexion also provided fans with plenty of fodder for laughter.

@RMac18 What in the Ghost of Christmas Past is going on here?? Someone get Elon Tuckers testicle tanning kit and just start that knees. Jebus.
@theangriestbuni @RMac18 News Flash he ain’t from this planet. Albino Lizard on holiday.
@RMac18 He's wearing a white shirt right?
@RMac18 I've seen Beluga whales tanner. https://t.co/8qqtlHTXag
@RMac18 @donie Maybe this would help to select the right sun cream SPF? https://t.co/696WpZtBQm

Some fans noted that the much fitter Emanuel was in fact ten years older than Musk.

@RMac18 Interesting- Emmanuel is 10 years older than musk.
@RMac18 one of these people is 10 years older than the other and i can't get over it

Ari Emanuel on fighter pay

Ari Emanuel is the CEO of Endeavor, the parent company that owns the UFC. Amidst widespread criticism with regards to fighter pay, Emanuel was asked to weigh in on the topic during an earnings call with investors back in March.

Brandon Ross from Lightshed Partners specifically highlighted criticisms from Jake Paul about the controversial revenue share paid to UFC fighters. Dismissing the issue entirely, Emanuel responded:

“I’m not commenting on that. I think we’ve done very well as it relates to the pay for the fighters.”
Live from the UFC call: Ari Emanuel asked about fighter comp and benefits driven by the attention JAKE PAUL is bringing to it by LightShedAri refused to comment on the concern around percentage paid to UFC fighters versus other athletes in other leaguesChange is coming y’all

Ahead of the earnings call, Endeavor released their fourth-quarter and final year earnings results for 2021 for the UFC, with the promotion recording its best financial year in history.

According to records, the UFC pays out 16 to 20 percent of the revenue to the athletes while other major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB pay out approximately 50%.

When the question of revenue share was first broached during the call, Endeavor chief financial officer Jason Lublin came to the UFC's defense. Lublin pointed out the substantial growth in fighter pay in the promotion since 2005. The Endeavor CFO said:

Also Read Story Continues below
"We’ve increased fighter pay 600 percent since 2005. We’re investing in the business with performance institutes, food, recovery. We think we’ve done very, very well. As the revenue for the business increases, it has only benefited that business, and we’ve grown and the sport has grown and fighter pay has grown too. As I said, how much it’s gone up since 2005.”

Edited by David Andrew

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...