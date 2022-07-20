"It is nice to see Emanuel properly cleaning and caring for his billionaire" - Fans have a laugh as UFC owner Ari Emanuel is spotted hosing down Elon Musk aboard his yacht

UFC owner Ari Emanuel was recently seen hosing down business magnate Elon Musk aboard the latter's $50 million superyacht, named Zeus. The strange image incited some hilarious reactions from fans on social media.
Ari Emanuel on fighter pay
Ari Emanuel is the CEO of Endeavor, the parent company that owns the UFC. Amidst widespread criticism with regards to fighter pay, Emanuel was asked to weigh in on the topic during an earnings call with investors back in March.
Brandon Ross from Lightshed Partners specifically highlighted criticisms from Jake Paul about the controversial revenue share paid to UFC fighters. Dismissing the issue entirely, Emanuel responded:
“I’m not commenting on that. I think we’ve done very well as it relates to the pay for the fighters.”
Ahead of the earnings call, Endeavor released their fourth-quarter and final year earnings results for 2021 for the UFC, with the promotion recording its best financial year in history.
According to records, the UFC pays out 16 to 20 percent of the revenue to the athletes while other major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB pay out approximately 50%.
When the question of revenue share was first broached during the call, Endeavor chief financial officer Jason Lublin came to the UFC's defense. Lublin pointed out the substantial growth in fighter pay in the promotion since 2005. The Endeavor CFO said:
"We’ve increased fighter pay 600 percent since 2005. We’re investing in the business with performance institutes, food, recovery. We think we’ve done very, very well. As the revenue for the business increases, it has only benefited that business, and we’ve grown and the sport has grown and fighter pay has grown too. As I said, how much it’s gone up since 2005.”