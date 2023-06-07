In a surprising series of events, the UFC made headlines by releasing a group of six fighters from its roster yesterday. However, the shockwaves continued as the promotion took another unexpected step by releasing an additional eight fighters shortly thereafter.

According to the UFC Roaster Watch, among the fighters released were Don Shainis, Takashi Sato, Aaron Phillips, Journey Newson, Maxim Grishin, Erick Gonzalez, Nick Fiore, and Orion Cosce.

Check out the list of the fighters released below:

Fans and the MMA community were left in a state of disbelief as news of the subsequent wave of releases spread. The unexpected nature of the mass firings sparked widespread speculation and discussion among fans, with many expressing their surprise and disappointment over the decisions made by the promotion.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @zestywinter remarked after Takashi Sato's release:

"It’s over for Japanbros."

Another user @SkeetWeezy took jabs at Journey Newsons' release:

"I wish him luck on his Journey. Congratulations on the New son."🙏🏽

Kam @SkeetWeezy 🏽. @UFCRosterWatch I wish him luck on his Journey. Congratulations on the New son🏽. @UFCRosterWatch I wish him luck on his Journey. Congratulations on the New son🙏🏽.

@mma_szn reflected on Maxim Grishin getting fired:

"This one’s kind of unfair

Another user shared the same feelings:

"Big call! F*ck there’s far worse fighters on the roster and that last fight was decent."

Marcus Keown @keown_marcus



Fuck there’s far worse fighters on the roster and that last fight was decent @UFCRosterWatch Big call!Fuck there’s far worse fighters on the roster and that last fight was decent @UFCRosterWatch Big call! Fuck there’s far worse fighters on the roster and that last fight was decent

Twitter user @billyr09 reacted on Orion Cosce's release:

"I hope he takes his tattoos with him."

@JasjitBajwa remarked:

"Cleaning day for the UFC."

Skoo @SkoooSkee @UFCRosterWatch So many people cut man. I cant take it @UFCRosterWatch So many people cut man. I cant take it

UFC newcomer Jose Henrique handed two-year USADA suspension for PED use

Emerging UFC talent Jose Henrique has encountered a significant setback as he received a two-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for violating the organization's policy on performance-enhancing drug usage.

USADA's recent official announcement has confirmed the imposition of the two-year suspension on the promising welterweight prospect, underscoring the gravity of his offense and the ensuing repercussions.

MMA Mania @mmamania UFC newcomer slapped with two-year USADA suspension before official debut mmamania.com/2023/6/2/23746… UFC newcomer slapped with two-year USADA suspension before official debut mmamania.com/2023/6/2/23746…

Henrique has been handed a suspension following a positive drug test for two metabolites of the anabolic agent nandrolone. The test was conducted during an out-of-competition screening on March 8. It is important to highlight that the suspension is retroactive to that date, which means 'Canela' will be eligible to return to the octagon on March 8, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes