"Li Jingliang is more gangster than them all!"- Fans are in love with Li Jingliang for taking up an unfavorable fight after the huge mess in the UFC 279 fight card

Khamzat Chimaev's weigh-in issue ahead of UFC 279 has resulted in a crazy shuffle of matchups. The new main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson and the co-main event between Chimaev and Kevin Holland have received all the attention from the MMA community, which seems quite excited about the two fights.

However, some were more impressed with Li Jingliang for giving up the co-headliner spot against Ferguson to take on a relatively lesser-known fighter in Daniel Rodriguez. This includes Bellator standout Dillion Danis, who called Jingliang "more gangster" than everyone involved in the main card shuffle:

"Li Jingliang is more gangster than them all! wasted his new suit and learning english for the press conference also gave up co main against a legend and now accepted a fight against a nobody that’s 10 pounds heavier than him. WOW!"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Li Jingliang is more gangster than them all! wasted his new suit and learning english for the press conference also gave up co main against a legend and now accepted a fight against a nobody that’s 10 pounds heavier than him. WOW! Li Jingliang is more gangster than them all! wasted his new suit and learning english for the press conference also gave up co main against a legend and now accepted a fight against a nobody that’s 10 pounds heavier than him. WOW!

Danis' tweet received a series of responses from fans, many of whom seemed to agree with his assessment.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Mouanster Jerky @Mouanster1 @dillondanis I agree with u... I thought Nate was the gangsta, but turns out he's not... Nate could've still fought Chimaev but refused 🤷. Li is the real Gangsta @dillondanis I agree with u... I thought Nate was the gangsta, but turns out he's not... Nate could've still fought Chimaev but refused 🤷. Li is the real Gangsta

Leonardo @AguirreSaurike @dillondanis D-Rod is not a nobody. This fight makes more sense for The Leech than Tony. But I do agree with this. Li drew the shorter straw here. @dillondanis D-Rod is not a nobody. This fight makes more sense for The Leech than Tony. But I do agree with this. Li drew the shorter straw here.

Dana White on what caused Khamzat Chimaev to miss weight ahead of UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev has received a lot of heat after missing weight for his fight against Nate Diaz. As 'Borz' gears up to meet Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight contest, Dana White revealed the health issue behind Chimaev’s weight miss at the UFC 279 weigh-ins.

Speaking to ESPN, the UFC president stated that Khamzat Chimaev was struggling with the weight, which prompted the promotion to bring in a doctor. According to White, the doctor advised the undefeated welterweight to stop the weight cut. The UFC chief said:

"So what happened was, he was cutting weight... If you saw him yesterday, he was very, very lean already and he should’ve come in on weight. He started to cut weight and he started locking up and cramping and all the things that happen from a bad cut."

White continued:

"Unlike 10 years ago, when we were doing this, they call in and we send a doctor up and the doctor determines whether he should keep cutting weight or not. And the doctor told him he shouldn’t. So we jumped on this this morning."

Watch Dana White explain Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss before UFC 279 below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak