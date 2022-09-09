Who's fighting in the UFC 279 card tonight, September 10, 2022? – Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on September 10, 2022. The pay-per-view event is stacked with a series of exciting matchups.

The card will be headlined by a highly anticipated showdown between UFC veteran Nate Diaz and undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev. The Stockton native will be competing in the final fight of his UFC contract and will look to end his promotional career on a winning note.

The co-main event will see Tony Ferguson battle against Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout. 'El Cucuy' will be moving up to 170 pounds for this matchup, hoping to end his four-fight losing streak.

Watch the UFC 279 countdown: Jingliang vs. Ferguson below:

In another intriguing contest, Kevin Holland will go head-to-head with Daniel Rodriguez. While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card for UFC 279 is also lined up with exciting matchups.

Take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz below.

UFC 279 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the UFC 279 main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz (welterweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson (welterweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez (catchweight 180 lb)

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0)

Khamzat Chimaev has looked sensational since making his promotional debut in mid-2020. 'Borz' edged out a hard-fought decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April. Prior to that win, the Chechen-born Swede made light work of every opponent he met in the octagon. Chimaev will now look to pick up his sixth consecutive win under the UFC banner and deliver another strong performance against the UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz (20-13)

Nate Diaz's MMA career has been on the slide lately. The Stockton native will enter the last UFC bout on his contract, hoping to pick up his first win in over three years. Diaz, 37, last defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision in August 2019. Following that victory, he suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Jorge Masvidal in November 2019 and a decision loss to Leon Edwards in June 2021.

Li Jingliang (19-7)

Li Jingliang has struggled for consistency in recent years. However, 'The Leech' is coming off a brutal second-round TKO win over Muslim Salikhov in July. The Chinese sensation will look for another strong performance when he takes on the veteran in Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson (25-7)

Tony Ferguson will return to welterweight after losing four consecutive fights at 155 pounds. 'El Cucuy's' most recent loss was to Michael Chandler in May, where he suffered a devastating knockout. It will be interesting to see how the 38-year-old Californian performs in his new division.

Kevin Holland (23-7)

Kevin Holland will enter UFC 279 this Saturday on the back of two consecutive stoppage wins. 'Trailblazer' will look to continue his strong run of form when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez.

Daniel Rodriguez (16-2)

Daniel Rodriguez will make his octagon comeback after over a year of inactivity. 'D-Rod' last competed in August 2021 when he outpointed Kevin Lee to score his third consecutive win.

Irene Aldana (13-6)

Irene Aldana rebounded from her loss to Holly Holm with a stunning technical knockout of Yana Kunitskaya last time out in July. Ranked No.4 in the division, the Mexican standout will aim for another spectacular finish this Saturday.

Macy Chiasson (8-2)

Macy Chiasson picked up a split-decision victory over Norma Dumont in May this year to bounce back from her submission loss to Raquel Pennington. The 31-year-old will look to enter the divisional top 5 with a convincing performance against Aldana at UFC 279.

Johnny Walker (18-7)

Johnny Walker is coming off back-to-back losses inside the cage. The Brazilian most recently suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Jamahal Hill in February. The 30-year-old is 1-4 in his last five bouts and in dire need of a win.

Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1-1NC)

Much like his opponent, Ion Cutelaba hasn't experienced much success of late. 'The Hulk' was most recently submitted by Ryan Spann in May. The 28-year-old has only won one of his last five bouts.

UFC 279 preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the UFC 279 prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj (catchweight 220lbs)

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Hakeem Dawodu (13-2-1)

Hakeem Dawodu rebounded from his loss to Movsar Evloev with a unanimous decision win over Michael Trizano in February. 'Mean' will now hope to continue his momentum against Erosa.

Julian Erosa (27-9)

Julian Erosa picked up his second straight win by edging out Steven Peterson in February. Prior to that win, 'Juicy J' submitted Charles Jourdain in September 2021.

Jailton Almeida (16-2)

Jailton Almeida will enter UFC 279 this Saturday seeking his 12th straight stoppage victory. However, the Brazilian will now take on the undefeated Turkalj on short notice after Shamil Abdurakhimov was forced out of the bout due to visa issues. The fight will be contested at a 220-pound catchweight.

Anton Turkalj (8-0)

Anton Turkalj will make his promotional debut this Saturday looking to extend his record to a perfect 9-0. 'The Pleasure Man' is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Acacio dos Santos on Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 1 in July. Prior to that victory, the 26-year-old stopped all of his opponents inside two rounds.

Denis Tiuliulin (9-6)

Denis Tiuliulin will make his sophomore UFC appearance this weekend, hoping to pick up his first win under the promotional banner. The Russian is 1-2 in his last three fights.

Jamie Pickett (13-7)

Jamie Pickett is also coming off a loss in his last UFC bout, suffering a first-round submission defeat against Kyle Daukaus in February. 'The Nightwolf' is 2-3 in his last five bouts.

Jake Collier (13-7)

Jake Collier fell to Andrei Arlovski in a split decision last time out in April. 'The Prototype' has alternated losses (6) and wins (5) throughout his UFC career.

Chris Barnett (22-8)

Chris Barnett lost a technical decision to Martin Buday after taking an illegal elbow to the back of his head from his opponent. With the loss, 'Huggy Bear' went 1-2 under the UFC banner.

Watch the UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz fight preview below:

