Fans marvel at how Rodtang’s jaw absorbs Jonathan Haggerty’s kick

There is a reason why ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is called 'The Iron Man'. He is, perhaps, the most fitting fighter to have a nickname of such variety. Just look at how he fights and how insanely durable he is.

We're not talking about Rocky Balboa who gets mauled but miraculously comes back to life. We're talking about the likes of the Terminator, who absorbs insane amounts of punishment but never flinches.

In a video recently released by ONE Championship, we got reminded of just how impossible it is to hurt the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king in the ring:

"Can anyone faze “The Iron Man?” 🤖 Will Rodtang stay unbeaten in ONE striking showdowns at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video @rodtang_jimungnon @jhaggerty_"

The clip is of newly-crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty landing a full-on head kick on the Thai legend who ate it like it was nothing. According to Haggerty, he's still not sure to this day how 'The Iron Man' didn't go to sleep with that shot.

Fans are expressing their agreement with 'The General' in the comments section:

Comments on ONE Championship's video of Haggerty's head kick on Rodtang

@c1914_ pointed out why the Thai legend has the most appropriate nickname:

"They call him ironman u know 😂"

@lieugee explains the anatomy behind the ONE world champion's insane chin:

"Trap muscle absorb most of the impact"

@ventsi_r_chalakov's comment is exactly how someone would sound if they saw Rodtang fight for the first time:

"Dude we're always thought that a good hit to the chin is a sure knockout... but this man just completely altered my sense of the reality of fighting"

On May 5th, in front of a sold-out live US crowd, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will make his US debut by defending his world title against Mexico's Edgar Tabares. Look to see 'The Iron Man' remind the world why he earned his monicker in ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil.

Aside from the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title clash in the co-main event, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video will also feature two additional world title fights.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will defend his belt against Osamah Almarwai while the main event will see a trilogy bout for the ages. ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson will defend his throne against his rival, former divisional world champion Adriano Moraes.

ONE Fight Night 10 airs live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event broadcasts live on May 5 and is free to watch on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers in North America.

