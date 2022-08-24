"Do you know if it’s a boy or girl?" - Fans mercilessly troll Paddy Pimblett for recent weight gain after 'The Baddy' flaunts paunch in recent picture

Paddy Pimblett has once again gained some serious weight, despite his last UFC appearance being just a month ago at the O2 Arena in London. Taking to Twitter, Viva La Stool offered a peek at the UFC lightweight's growing belly which left the fans amused and surprised.

While the enormous weight gain caught everyone off-guard, 'The Baddy' was trolled relentlessly by fans on social media. Amazed at the UFC 155er's humongous tummy, one user flippantly implied that 'The Baddy' was with child.

Another user asked the former Cage Warriors champion to run away from Barstool Sports, which signed the UFC lightweight last year as an ambassador and content creator.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Paddy Pimblett has been quite vocal about his love of junk food and has built quite a reputation for piling on the pounds in between his fights. Fans have been taking a dig at 'The Baddy' online for quite some time now. However, it appears that the Liverpudlian neither heeds their advice nor takes offense.

Paddy Pimblett details the crazy amount of junk food he eats when not in fight camp

Paddy Pimblett has certainly looked impressive in the cage since making his UFC debut last September. The fan-favorite has proved to be efficient in every aspect of MMA with two submissions and a knockout victory. However, fans will be surprised to learn about the 27-year-old's strong binge eating game.

During an appearance on The Dog Walk podcast alongside Molly McCann, Pimblett opened up about the sheer amount of junk food the two had for breakfast and lunch while in Chicago:

"We had breaky at somewhere called ‘Yolk’, I had two fried egg bagels with bacon, with potatoes and then I had Nutella crepes. We had Chinese for lunch - noodles and orange chicken, rice and sesame chicken. We went that ‘Wiener Circle’ before, and I had a wiener, a chicken sandwich, Moe only had one bite of her cheeseburger so I finished that off, and I had a full cheesy chips and more cheesy chips."

Pimblett added:

"Then we went to Five Guys after and got a milkshake. Then we went to Lou Malnati’s. We got two portions of mozzarella sticks, wings. We got a pepperoni deep dish. We got two cookie dough desserts. Two big ones."

Watch Paddy Pimblett list the massive amount of food he and McCann ate in Chicago below:

Despite the sheer amount of food he eats between fights, Pimblett has successfully made weight for all of his UFC bouts thus far. The 27-year-old is fresh off a submission win over Jordan Leavitt in July. Prior to that win, 'The Baddy' submitted Rodrigo Vargas in March before knocking out Luigi Vendramini in September in his promotional debut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal