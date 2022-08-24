"Rent free" - Fans mock Jon Jones for throwing shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC record to seemingly assert himself the G.O.A.T

Fans on social media were unhappy with Jon Jones after the former champ compared his own resume to Khabib Nurmagomedov's.

The former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion recently tweeted a graphic, pointing out that Jones had 14 title wins in the octagon while Nurmagomedov only had 13 UFC fights in total.

See Jon Jones' tweet below:

BONY @JonnyBones One of my friends text me this, I just figured I would throw it up on my Twitter. Nothing else to say One of my friends text me this, I just figured I would throw it up on my Twitter. Nothing else to say https://t.co/teWVEL9k0Z

The statistics Jones posted were factual, but some fans were rubbed the wrong way. A number of Twitter users – who stormed Jones' replies section – believed 'Bones' was being "insecure."

A segment of commenters on Twitter believes Jones couldn't be considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time either. They pointed out that Jones' multiple failed drug tests made him ineligible from being considered the G.O.A.T. Meanwhile, others pointed out that Jones is simply being petty.

Mohammed Hijab @mohammed_hijab @JonnyBones It is a sign of insecurity to have to make an argument for your own greatness. @JonnyBones It is a sign of insecurity to have to make an argument for your own greatness.

Gabriel Rodrigues @gagegigogu666 @JonnyBones How many times has Khabib been caught with fucking COCAINE on a test? @JonnyBones How many times has Khabib been caught with fucking COCAINE on a test?

But there are also those who think Jones is absolutely right. UFC lightweight standout Terrance McKinney even chimed in to tell Jones he needs to make his comeback.

JJ @JJMMA02



1) Jon Bones Jones

2) GSP

3) Anderson Silva

4) Mighty Mouse @JonnyBones Goat Mountain In This Order Of Greatness:1) Jon Bones Jones2) GSP3) Anderson Silva4) Mighty Mouse @JonnyBones Goat Mountain In This Order Of Greatness:1) Jon Bones Jones 2) GSP 3) Anderson Silva 4) Mighty Mouse

Yasuke @Yasuke1886 @MBeasleysburner @JonnyBones He literally put the UFC on the Map ,the most complete UFC fighter and the @MBeasleysburner @JonnyBones He literally put the UFC on the Map ,the most complete UFC fighter and the 🐐

Alan Carroll @sonofanfield1 @JonnyBones Khabib was terribly hyped. His title fights he fought strikers like Conor, Dustin, Gaethje. Easy wins for a top grappler. @JonnyBones Khabib was terribly hyped. His title fights he fought strikers like Conor, Dustin, Gaethje. Easy wins for a top grappler.

Clinch 🧙‍♂️ @ClinchWizard @JonnyBones Dont worry mate. No sane person thinks Khabib is a serious GOAT. @JonnyBones Dont worry mate. No sane person thinks Khabib is a serious GOAT.

Jon Jones explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't the G.O.A.T.

This isn't the first time Jon Jones has proclaimed himself as the sport's G.O.A.T.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take in 2020, 'Bones' compared his overall body of work to former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"I think Khabib's an amazing fighter. He's done a great job representing UFC. He's a great ambassador for our sport. But if you were to ask some MMA experts about myself and Khabib, I think most people would be able to tell our resumes are completely different. I've fought so many world champions that I've defeated. Khabib, a lot of his victories are against a lot of people that are relatively unknown. I've been fighting legends since I was a young man."

Watch the interview below:

Jones' record of 26-1-0 (1 NC) is undeniably one of the most impressive feats in MMA history. His lone loss was a disqualification after he landed illegal elbows against Matt Hamill in a fight he was on his way to winning.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect record of 29-0 in 2020. However, his status as the greatest is often disputed as his title reign was short-lived.

