"Tito is the living embodiment of CTE" - Fans brutally mock Tito Ortiz after he tries to convince fan that Joe Rogan knows him

MMA fans brutally trolled Tito Ortiz after he tried to convince a fan on Twitter that Joe Rogan knew him. The Twitter thread was met with a hilarious reception from fans, who continued to mock Ortiz on a Reddit thread.

Tito Ortiz is a pioneer in the sport of MMA. His fights against Chuck Liddell helped elevate the sport. The 47-year-old Californian also won the light heavyweight title when he defeated Wanderlei Silva for the vacant belt.

The Twitter exchange started after Ortiz posted a clip from Joe Rogan's podcast, in which Rogan discussed American politics. A fan mocked Ortiz by claiming that Rogan did not know him:

"He don't know you little bro."

This initiated a Twitter exchange and the fan posted it by saying, ''Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan.''

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan https://t.co/wE9A7fLTBp

A fan on Reddit cited Ortiz's CTE for the interaction:

''Tito is the living embodiment of CTE''

Another fan wrote:

''Idk whats more embarrassing... Tito collecting unemployment checks as a sitting politician or people voting Tito into any office''

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans mock Ortiz after he tries to convince a fan that Joe Rogan knows him

Tito Ortiz once called Joe Rogan a quitter

Tito Ortiz's feud with UFC president Dana White is known to everyone, and the pair were supposed to fight each other in a boxing match. However, Ortiz has also called UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan a quitter in the past.

Rogan moved to Austin, Texas with the purpose of seeking freedom:

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom.”

Ortiz, a staunch supporter of former US president Donald Trump, attempted to run the City Council last year. His campaign promised lower taxes, local jobs, and limited government interference.

Ortiz slammed Joe Rogan amongst many other Hollywood celebrities for moving away from California:

“It’s important that we protect this city. This city is powerful to me and I’m not leaving. Joe Rogan, a bunch of other Hollywood guys, they left. I can’t say the word because my children are here, but they’re quitters! I refuse to be a quitter.”

Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF Tito Ortiz calls Joe Rogan a quitter for moving to Texas. Tito Ortiz calls Joe Rogan a quitter for moving to Texas. https://t.co/MukoqMPG2e

