"Say goodbye to your USA visa" - Fans play along with Paulo Costa's latest joke about fighting Joe Biden at UFC 283 

UFC internet darling Paulo Costa has taken his trolling to a new level by suggesting that he's fighting United States president Joe Biden.

The middleweight standout recently uploaded a screenshot of a Twitter poll he posted on Twitter, in which he's asking the fans who he should fight next. The choices he provided were Biden, Robert Whittaker, Dana White, and the nurse he was accused of elbowing.

When the results came out, most of Costa's followers voted for the sitting U.S. president. He then took to Instagram to share the results.

Needless to say, many UFC fans on Instagram were amused by Costa's sense of humor. The Brazilian's post attracted comments from users who played along with his antics.

One commenter jokingly told Costa that his comments will have his U.S. visa revoked:

"Say goodbye to your US visa lol"

Meanwhile, others poked fun at Biden, saying the U.S. head-of-state has dementia:

"Biden is already in a major bout with dementia he can’t fight two at once Paulo"

Check out some of the best comments below:

Comments on Paulo Costa's Instagram post

Jokes aside, Costa's next outing will be an important turning point in his career. With his UFC contract coming up soon, a win over a top contender should give Costa leverage into securing a more lucrative contract than his current one.

Khamzat Chimaev's coach on potential Paulo Costa matchup

Paulo Costa recently made an enemy out of rising star Khamzat Chimaev when they had a heated confrontation at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) in September.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Chimaev and Costa got into it at the UFC PI Looks like Chimaev and Costa got into it at the UFC PI https://t.co/5CzMjFF9Zw

The two have since been at odds with rumors swirling around that they could be matched up soon. During an interview with MMA Fighting, Chimaev's longtime jiu-jitsu coach Alan 'Finfou' Nascimento revealed that a clash with Costa is on the table.

With UFC 283 looming, Nascimento was asked if it was possible for his student to fight Costa on the upcoming Brazil-hosted card. In response, Nascimento said:

"If the UFC thinks that’s doable, he can make it happen. The UFC is a company that wants numbers, wants results, wants to sell, so I believe the UFC will make it happen if they want to. For sure."

Khamzat Chimaev is coming off a dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. It remains unclear whether 'Borz' will attempt to compete at welterweight again, but if he opts to fight at middleweight, a bout against Paulo Costa is certainly marketable considering the obvious animosity between the duo.

