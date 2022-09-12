"Broke the world record right there" - Fans play along as Sean O'Malley posts hilarious meme video of 'outscoring' Francis Ngannou's punching power 

Sean O'Malley's recent meme video of himself outscoring Francis Ngannou's punching power was met with a hilarious reception by MMA fans. Combat sports enthusiasts reacted with side-splitting comments in the video posted on Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel.

O'Malley has invested smartly in the content creator space outside of fighting. He's developed his following by targeting a new generation of fight fans and churning out content that panders to them. 'Sugar' is often caught hanging out with the biggest names in the space, including the likes of the Nelk Boys.

O'Malley posted a video of him swinging wildly in a sequence that ended with him punching a bottle. O'Malley's friend was seen holding a phone and computing the punch power hilariously. The 27-year-old mixed martial artist claimed that he had broken the record of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

'The Predator' has famously clocked a striking power of 129,161 units on a PowerKube in the past.

Watch the video below:

MMA fans let their creative juices flow while reacting to the video. One fan claimed that O'Malley broke the world record:

''Broke the world record right there."

Other fans claimed that O'Malley's next opponent Petr Yan should be making an excuse to pull out of the fight:

''If I was Petr I would be faking an injury after seeing this."

"Petr been quiet since you dropped this bro."

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans play along as Sean O'Malley posts hilarious meme video of 'outscoring' Francis Ngannou's punching power

Sean O'Malley and YouTuber ThatWasEpic prank students and pay them $500 for simple tasks

Sean O'Malley has emerged as quite the prankster in recent times when he's not preparing for war. The UFC bantamweight pulled off a light-hearted prank with ThatWasEpic. 'Suga' collaborated with Juan Carlos Gonzalez, a YouTuber better known online as ThatWasEpic, to carry out a prank on students.

O'Malley handed out $500 to students for performing simple tasks. He was seen asking a student to pour a bottle of water on his head by saying that he was feeling hot:

"Could you do something real quick. Can you dump this [bottle of water] one me? I'm just really hot."

O'Malley thanked the person and handed out $500 in cash. The evidently stunned student could not fathom the gesture. 'Sugar' had also pulled a prank on people at a gas station alongside Juan Gonzalez in the past.

Watch the video below:

