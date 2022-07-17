"Give them both $100k each" - Fans pay their respects after Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji put on one of the greatest flyweight fights ever

Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji put on one of the greatest flyweight fights and perhaps one of the greatest MMA fights ever at the latest UFC Fight Night. Schnell ended up winning the back-and-forth war via technical submission (triangle choke) in round two.

The fight witnessed Schnell almost getting stopped on several occasions by Mudaerji, who displayed exceptional striking skills. Additionally, both fighters showcased tremendous grappling prowess in their ground scrambles throughout the fight.

Mudaerji had Schnell badly hurt with multiple elbows and punches, almost stopping him. However, Schnell miraculously managed to survive and hurt Mudaerji with a thunderous punch.

They eventually got into yet another grappling exchange, with Schnell locking in a triangle choke on the dazed Mudaerji that rendered him unconscious. The MMA world was thrilled by this matchup, as evidenced by some of the fan tweets noted below:

Multiple fans pointed out that both fighters deserved financial bonuses for their performance, while others pointed to the fight being the "greatest comeback" they've ever seen.

UFC @ufc



[ @Danger_Caged | This man was +3000 on the live lines and pulled off the comeback 🤑[ @Danger_Caged | #UFCLongIsland This man was +3000 on the live lines and pulled off the comeback 🤑[ @Danger_Caged | #UFCLongIsland ] https://t.co/cd0wMibKSO

Brad Jacobson @bradballer1212 @DonquixoteApe @ufc @DANGER_Caged 100k barely gonna pay for all the hospital needs they'll need after the beat downs both of them took @DonquixoteApe @ufc @DANGER_Caged 100k barely gonna pay for all the hospital needs they'll need after the beat downs both of them took

Menchu ⚡️ @d_mennchu1 @ufc Greatest comeback I’ve ever seen on the octagon damnnn 🥵🥵🥵 @DANGER_Caged What a savageGreatest comeback I’ve ever seen on the octagon damnnn 🥵🥵🥵 @ufc @DANGER_Caged What a savage 🔥🔥 Greatest comeback I’ve ever seen on the octagon damnnn 🥵🥵🥵

Bryan Schecter @BryanSo63005140 @ufc @DANGER_Caged Dana better double both of their bonuses that was an insane fight @ufc @DANGER_Caged Dana better double both of their bonuses that was an insane fight🔥🔥🔥

Many in the MMA community notably alluded to the fact that Matt Schnell displayed otherworldly durability—there were also calls for a rematch between Schnell and Mudaerji. Hailing Schnell for his thrilling comeback and labeling the fight one of the greatest ever, one fan tweeted:

“He got dropped so many times in round two, proceeds to be articulate on the post fight interview. That’s a bad man #UFCLongIsland”

Others also heaped praise onto the bout, writing that the match was "one of the greatest" they'd ever seen and calling for a rematch in the near future.

What’s next for Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji?

Heading into their fight at tonight’s UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez event, Matt Schnell was ranked No.8 whereas Su Mudaerji held the No.12-position in the official UFC flyweight rankings. Their fight halted Mudaerji’s three-fight win streak, and he’ll resultantly have to string together a few more wins to break into the top 10.

Matt Schnell was coming off a loss in his last fight. He’s now back to his winning ways, and he’ll have momentum on his side after his jaw-dropping comeback win over Su Mudaerji. Fans can expect both Schnell and Mudaerji to be booked in marquee spots on future UFC cards in their upcoming fights.

UFC @ufc



Still buzzing after that @Danger_Caged performance! Setting the tone for #UFCLongIsland Still buzzing after that @Danger_Caged performance! Setting the tone for #UFCLongIsland 🔥🔥🔥Still buzzing after that @Danger_Caged performance! https://t.co/wJcy5g4VOe

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far